राहत की खबर:पिछले15 दिन में 10 फीसदी नये मरीज आए, लेकिन 17 फीसदी से ज्यादा रिकवर हुए

जयपुर25 मिनट पहले
आज पूरे प्रदेश में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 15 हजार से नीचे पहुंचकर 14,510 पर आ गई।
  • प्रदेश में आज कोरोना के 1247 नये मरीज मिले, सबसे ज्यादा केस 303 जयपुर में

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर दिसंबर का महिना नवंबर के मुकाबले अच्छा रहा। दिसंबर के शुरूआती 15 दिनों में प्रदेश में 25,521 (9.5 प्रतिशत) नये मरीज मिले है, लेकिन राहत की खबर ये है कि इस बीमारी से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 38,408 (16 फीसदी से ज्यादा) रही। जबकि नवंबर की तुलना करें तो शुरूआती 15 दिनों में 28,824 नये मरीज मिले थे, जबकि रिकवर मरीजों की संख्या 27,430 थी।

बुधवार के दिन की बात करें तो प्रदेश में कोरोना के 1247 नये मामले, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा मरीज जयपुर से 303 हैं। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट को देखें आज पूरे प्रदेश में मरीजों की संख्या 2.94 लाख के पार पहुंच गई। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर में 54,751 हैं। हालांकि इस बीमारी से अब तक प्रदेश में कुल 2578 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। एक्टिव केसों की बात करें तो आज 15 हजार से नीचे पहुंचकर 14,510 पर पहुंच गया। जबकि रिकवर हुए मरीजों की संख्या 2.77 लाख से ऊपर हैं।

आज इन शहरों में मिले इतने मरीज
जोधपुर 98, कोटा 96, उदयपुर 65, अजमेर 56, अलवर 54, बाड़मेर 32, भरतपुर 13, भीलवाड़ा 67, बीकानेर 18, बूंदी 19, चित्तौड़गढ़ 17, चूरू 26, डूंगरपुर 65, हनुमानगढ़ 12, जैसलमेर 21, जालौर 13, झुंझुनूं 26, नागौर 42, पाली 61, राजसमंद 26, सवाई माधोपुर 21, सीकर 25, सिरोही 15 और टोंक में 30 नये मरीज मिले हैं। इनके अलावा झालावाड़, बांसवाड़ा में 7-7, बारां, धौलपुर में 5-5 और दौसा, गंगानगर में एक-एक मरीज मिला हैं।

