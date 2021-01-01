पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार की अनदेखी:5 साल में भाजपा व कांग्रेस के चिकित्सा मंत्री ने की हरेक मेडिकल कॉलेज में हार्ट सर्जरी करने की घोषणा लेकिन सपने दिखाकर भूल गई सरकार

जयपुर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सुरेन्द्र स्वामी
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

जो भी नई सरकार आती है, बड़े-बड़े सपना दिखाकर भूल जाती है। चाहे दिल का मामला का हो या कैंसर का। कांग्रेेस आने पर चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने आरयूएचएस के दीक्षांत समारोह और प्रताप नगर में आयुष भवन के लोकार्पण एवं अन्य समारोह के दौरान हर सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हार्ट सर्जरी करने की घोषणा की थी। लेकिन अभी तक भी अजमेर और कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज में हार्ट की सर्जरी नहीं होने से सारा मरीजों का दवाब एसएमएस झेल रहा है। ऐसे में अपनी जिन्दगी बचाने के लिए पैसे की परवाह किए बिना निजी अस्पतालों की शरण में जाने को मजबूर है।

ऐसे ही प्रताप नगर में करोड़ों की लागत से कैंसर इंस्टीटूयट का भवन बनकर तैयार है, लेकिन पूरी तरह से चालू नहीं होने से कैंसर मरीज जिन्दगी-मौत से लड़ रहे है। इससे पहले भाजपा सरकार में पूर्व चिकित्सा मंत्री राजेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ भी एसएमएस में हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट के साथ-साथ सभी सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में हार्ट सर्जरी करने की घोषणा की थी। अब घोषणाओं पर अमल नहीं होने से सवालों के घेरे में है।

सबसे बड़ी खामी
1. हार्ट सर्जन व इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की कमी
2. किसी भी मेडिकल कॉलेज में परफ्यूजनिस्ट के पद ही स्वीकृत नहीं है। ऐसे में संविदा पर नियुक्ति।
3. अलग से बेहोशी के डॉक्टरों की कमी
हर माह कहां-कितनी औसत सर्जरी

  • एसएमएस में वर्ष 2019 में हर माह औसत हार्ट सर्जरी 93 थी, तो वर्ष 2020 में कोरोनाकाल में घटकर 48 ही रह गई।
  • जोधपुर में हर माह 23 से 25 सर्जरी
  • उदयपुर में 5 से 6
  • बीकानेर में 10

कितना भुगतान

पांच साल में अजमेर मेडिकल कॉलेज में वर्ष-2016 में करार के माध्यम से निजी क्षेत्र के अस्पताल को 589500 रुपए का भुगतान किया गया। बीकानेर मेडिकल कॉलेज से जुड़े पीबीएम अस्पताल ने 2015-16 में 935450 रुपए, 2016-17 में 1108450 रुपए, 2017-18 में 471100 रुपए, 2018-19 में 503600 रुपए का भुगतान किया।

इसलिए नहीं हो रही हार्ट सर्जरी 1. अजमेर मेडिकल कॉलेज

  • एकमात्र हार्ट सर्जन
  • पिछले आठ साल से प्रोफेसर और एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर के दो-दो और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 3 पद रिक्त

2. कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज :

  • कार्डियो थोरेसिक एंड वेस्कुलर सर्जरी विभाग में सर्जन के पद रिक्त
  • एनेस्थीसिया विभाग के डॉक्टरों के पद अलग से स्वीकृत नहीं
  • प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के एक-एक पद रिक्त

जल्द विशेषज्ञों से बातचीत की जाएगी

  • जिस सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हार्ट सर्जरी की सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं है, वहां पर इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, मेनपावर और उपकरण उपलब्ध कराकर हार्ट सर्जरी करना प्रस्तावित है। जिससे दिल के मरीजों को फायदा मिल सकेगा। हमने योजना तैयार कर ली है। जल्द विशेषज्ञों से बातचीत की जाएगी। - डॉ.रघु शर्मा, चिकित्सा मंत्री
  • हमारी सरकार बदलने से हर सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में हार्ट सर्जरी को अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंचा सके थे। मौजूदा सरकार को एसएमएस पर दबाव कम करने के लिए अजमेर, कोटा में शुरू करने के साथ ही अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेज में कार्डियो थोरेसिक एंड वेस्कुलर सर्जरी विभाग बनाना चाहिए। - राजेन्द्र राठौड़, पूर्व चिकित्सा मंत्री
