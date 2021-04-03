पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय प्रमुख के लिए 197 उम्मीदवार मैदान में:87 शहरी निकायों में से 67 में कांग्रेस BJP आमने-सामने; 19 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला, 3 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
7 फरवरी को निकाय प्रमुख के चुनाव की वोटिंग और रिजल्ट - Dainik Bhaskar
7 फरवरी को निकाय प्रमुख के चुनाव की वोटिंग और रिजल्ट
  • कुचेरा, कुशलगढ और मुकंदगढ में अध्यक्ष निर्विरोध जीते, ​चिड़ावा में 6 उम्मीदवार अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में
  • 68 उम्मीदवारों की नाम वापसी के बाद अब 87 निकायों में 197 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में

प्रदेश के 90 में से 87 शहरी निकायों में अध्यक्ष पद पर नाम वापसी के बाद अब 197 उम्मीदवार चुनावी मैदान में रह गए हैं। नागौर की कुचेरा, बांसवाड़ा की कुशलगढ़ और झुंझुनू की मुकंदगढ नगरपालिका में निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुने गए हैं, इसलिए अब 7 फरवरी को 87 शहरी निकायों में अध्यक्ष का चुनाव होगा। अध्यक्ष पद पर 268 उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन सही पाए गए थे,68 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस ले लिए।

नाम वापसी के बाद अब 67 शहरी ​निकायों में निकाय अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कांग्रेस-बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार आमने सामने मुकाबले में हैं। 19 निकायों में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। अध्यक्ष पद पर सबसे ज्यादा 6 उम्मीदवार झुंझुनू की चिड़ावा नगरपालिका में हैं। पार्षदों की संख्या के हिसाब से 90 में से 19 निकायों में कांग्रेस, 25 में बीजेपी को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला, 46 निकायों में निर्दलीय निर्णायक हैं। अब कई निकायों में कांग्रेस-बीजेपी जोड़तोड़ में लगे हैं, 7 फरवरी को अध्यक्ष पद पर वोटिंग और उसी दिन रिजल्ट आएगा। कांग्रेस ने 50 से ज्यादा निकायों में खुद के अध्यक्ष बनाने का दावा किया है।

19 निकायों में कांग्रेस बीजेपी और निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

गंगापुर, नोखा, लाखेरी, सागवाड़ा, भादरा, पीलीबंगा, रावतसर, संगरिया, पोकरण, बगड़, खेतड़ी, सूरजगढ, उदयपुरवाटी, सोजतसिटी, तख्तगढ, खंडेला, लक्ष्मणगढ, रींगस और उनियारा में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है।

