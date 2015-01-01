पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुध्द के लिए युद्ध अभियान:दीनानाथजी का रास्ता में केमिकल से धुलाई कर सड़े-गले बादाम बेचे जा रहे थे, 250 किलो नष्ट कराए

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
खराब बादाम मशीन से टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर बादाम कटिंग के रूप में सभी बाजारों में ऊंचे भाव पर बेचते हैं
  • अम्बे जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से 55 किलो सोन पपड़ी, मावा मिठाई, लड्डू आदि नष्ट करवाए

त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चल रहे अभियान में खाद्य निरीक्षकों की टीमों ने दीनानाथजी की गली में ड्राई फ्रूट्स विक्रेताओं के यहां कार्रवाई कर 250 किलो सड़े-गले बादाम नष्ट करवाए। मानसरोवर में गुलाब जामुन फैक्ट्री शॉप नंबर 3-4 से गुलाब जामुन को रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल में निर्मित को देशी घी का बता बेचा जा रहा था। वाटिका, सांगानेर, गोपालपुरा बाइपास, सोढ़ाला में कार्रवाई कर पुरानी चाशनी व मावा नष्ट करवाया।

कलेक्टर अन्तर सिंह नेहरा के निर्देश पर दीनानाथ जी का रास्ता स्थित ड्राई फ्रूट्स की एक दर्जन दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। श्री श्याम ट्रेडिंग कंपनी में पांच प्लास्टिक के कट्टे सड़े-गले बादाम के भरे हुए पाए गए। बादाम पूरी तरह खराब हो चुके थे और उनमें कीड़े लगे हुए थे। ये खाने योग्य नहीं थे। इनका नमूना लेकर 250 किलो सड़े-गले बादाम मौके पर नष्ट करवाए गए।

इस प्रकार के बादाम को खुदरा विक्रेता खरीद लेते हैं फिर उन्हें केमिकल से धुलाई कर मशीन से कटिंग कर बादाम कटिंग के रूप में ऊंचे भाव पर बेचते हैं जिन्हें मिठाइयां तैयार करने में उपयोग में लिया जाता है। यहीं से पिस्ता कटिंग का एक नमूना लिया गया। झोटवाड़ा स्थित शर्मा मावा पनीर भंडार से, अनोखा गांव हरमाड़ा स्थित मैसर्स स्टार बैकर्स से कुकीज और पापड़ ,झोटवाड़ा इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया स्थित अशोक ऑयल इंडस्ट्रीज से सरसों तेल (नेताजी) और कच्ची घाणी सरसों तेल का नमूना लिया गया।

द्वितीय टीम ने मैन मार्केट वाटिका स्थित अम्बे जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से मावे का सैम्पल लिया। यहां से 55 किलो सोन पपड़ी, मावा मिठाई, लड्डू आदि नष्ट करवाए। अशोक विहार, वाटिका में जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से मावा मिठाई नमूना लिया। ग्राम आशावाला, तहसील-सांगानेर स्थित कालूराम मावावाला के यहां से मावा का एक सैम्पल लिया।

वाटिका रोड, जयपुर स्थित श्री खेतेश्वर जोधपुर मिष्ठान भंडार से मावा मिठाई(कलाकन्द) का एक सैम्पल लिया। मध्यम मार्ग अग्रवाल फार्म मानसरोवर जयपुर स्थित मैसर्स श्री जोधपुर स्वीट्स से मिल्क केक मावा मिठाई का एक नमूना लिया गया। गोपालपुरा बायपास रोड जयपुर स्थित मैसर्स सोढाणी स्वीट्स एंड नमकीन से बर्फी, मावा , मिल्क केक का नमूना लिया गया।

