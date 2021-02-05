पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर के जैन मंदिर में वारदात:रात 3.15 बजे नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने पिस्तौल दिखाकर चौकीदार व सेवादार को बंधक बनाया, चार अष्टधातु की मूर्तियां लूटी

महावीर नगर दिगंबर जैन मंदिर। यहां भगवान पार्श्वनाथ सहित अष्टधातु की चार प्राचीन मूर्तियां और चांदी का सिंहासन लूटकर ले गए हथियारबंद बदमाश - Dainik Bhaskar
महावीर नगर दिगंबर जैन मंदिर। यहां भगवान पार्श्वनाथ सहित अष्टधातु की चार प्राचीन मूर्तियां और चांदी का सिंहासन लूटकर ले गए हथियारबंद बदमाश
  • शहर में टोंक रोड पर महावीर नगर में स्थित दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में हुई वारदात
  • जयपुर में एक सप्ताह में दूसरी बार दिगंबर जैन मंदिर को बनाया लुटेरों ने निशाना

राजधानी में जैन मंदिर अब सुरक्षित नहीं रहे है। जयपुर शहर में टोंक रोड पर महावीर नगर में स्थित दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में हथियारबंद नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने गुरुवार आधी रात को लूट की वारदात की। मंदिर में घुसे बदमाशों ने पिस्तौल दिखाकर मंदिर परिसर में सो रहे सुरक्षा गार्ड और एक अन्य सेवादार को बंधक बनाया। उनसे चाबी छीनकर भगवान पार्श्वनाथ सहित अष्टधातु की चार प्राचीन मूर्तियां और चांदी का सिंहासन लूटकर भाग निकले। यह पूरी वारदात करीब 10 मिनट में हुई

बजाज नगर इलाके में महावीर नगर स्थित जैन मंदिर, यहां देर रात लूट की वारदात हुई
बजाज नगर इलाके में महावीर नगर स्थित जैन मंदिर, यहां देर रात लूट की वारदात हुई

वारदात के बाद बंधक बने कर्मचारियों ने किसी तरह मंदिर कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों को सूचना दी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार सुबह बजाज नगर थाना पुलिस और उच्चाधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस मंदिर परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। आपको बता दें कि पांच दिन पहले ही बदमाशों ने ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर इलाके में घाट की गुणी स्थित दिगंबर जैन मंदिर को निशाना बनाया था। वहां ताले तोड़कर करीब 500 वर्ष पुरानी अष्टधातु की 30 मूर्तियां लूटकर भाग निकले थे। जिनका पुलिस अब तक पता नहीं लगा सकी है।

जैन मंदिर में लूट का पता चलने पर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के उपमहापौर पुनीत कर्नावट भी मौके पर पहुंचे और कमेटी पदाधिकारियों से जानकारी ली
जैन मंदिर में लूट का पता चलने पर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के उपमहापौर पुनीत कर्नावट भी मौके पर पहुंचे और कमेटी पदाधिकारियों से जानकारी ली

पड़ोस के मकान में घुसकर मंदिर का जाल काटा और दीवार फांदकर अंदर घुसे लुटेरे

जैन मंदिर कमेटी के अध्यक्ष हरीश धानूका व मंत्री सुनील बज ने बताया कि लूट की वारदात करीब 3:15 बजे हुई। करीब चार से पांच नकाबपोश बदमाश जैन मंदिर के पड़ोस के मकान में घुसे। वहां से एक दीवार पर लगा जाल हटाकर जैन मंदिर के अंदर आ गए। तब आहट होने पर चौकीदार आशीष यादव व नवरतन जाग गए।

इस पर हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने कमरे में मौजूद दोनों कर्मचारियों को पिस्तौल दिखाकर डराया धमकाया। उनसे मारपीट की और पैर बांध दिए। इसके बाद ​​​​​​मंदिर की चाबियां छीनकर पार्श्वनाथ भगवान सहित अष्टधातु की चार मूर्तियां और एक चांदी का सिंहासन लूटकर भाग निकले।करीब 3 बजकर 27 मिनट पर कर्मचारियों ने मंदिर कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों को फोन कर घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद मुक्तानंद नगर स्थित पुलिस चौकी पर सूचना दी। तब पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस मंदिर परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से बदमाशों की पहचान करने में जुटी हुई है।

