राजनीति में दुश्मन बने दोस्त:सरकार बचाने में साथ देने वाली बीटीपी को कांग्रेस से मिला धोखा, गहलोत सरकार से समर्थन वापस लेने की तैयारी में पार्टी

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
जिला परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा के साथ मिलकर अपने साथ को दिया कांग्रेस ने धोखा। डूंगरपुर जिला प्रमुख पर बैठाया भाजपा का उम्मीदवार, उपजिला प्रमुख पर कांग्रेस का उम्मीदवार जीता।
  • भाजपा को समर्थन देकर कांग्रेस ने बीटीपी के प्रत्याशी को जिला प्रमुख बनने से रोका

राजस्थान के डूंगरपुर-बांसवाड़ा बेल्ट में अपनी पकड़ बनाने वाली पार्टी भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी (बीटीपी) अब राज्य की गहलोत सरकार से अपना समर्थन वापस ले सकती है। हाल ही में हुए पंचायत व जिला परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस की तरफ से मिले धोखे से नाराज खासे नाराज है।

हाल ही में डूंगरपुर जिला परिषद के हुए चुनावों में 27 में से 13 सदस्यों जो बीटीपी समर्थित थे उन्होने जीत दर्ज की थी। राज्य में कांग्रेस की सरकार के साथ गठबंधन में शामिल बीटीपी को उम्मीद थी कि वह इस बार कांग्रेस के समर्थन से अपना जिला प्रमुख बनाएगी। लेकिन छोटी पार्टी को स्थानीय सरकार की सत्ता से दूर करने के लिए अपनी प्रतिद्वंदी भाजपा से हाथ मिलाकर बीटीपी समर्थक को हरा दिया। यहां कांग्रेस के समर्थन से भाजपा का प्रत्याशी जिला प्रमुख बना। आपको बता दें कि 27 सीटों में से भाजपा को 8 और कांग्रेस को 6 सीटें मिली है।

2 विधायकों का है गहलोत सरकार को समर्थन
वर्तमान में 105 सदस्यों के साथ कांग्रेस की गहलोत सरकार राज्य में काबिज है। बीटीपी के दो विधायक जो डूंगरपुर जिले के सागवाड़ा और चौरासी सीट से आते है। इन दोनों विधायकों ने जुलाई में जब सरकार गिराने का घटनाक्रम चला था, तब गहलोत सरकार को समर्थन दिया था। लेकिन अब समीकरण पूरी तरह बदल चुके है। गहलोत-पायलट गुट के विवाद का आलाकमान ने निस्तारण करवा दिया है। ऐसी स्थिति में यदि बीटीपी गहलोत सरकार से समर्थन वापस लेती भी है, तो भी सरकार को कोई खतरा नहीं है। क्योंकि 105 कांग्रेस के अलावा सरकार के पास 2 सीपीआईएम, एक राष्ट्रीय लोक दल (आरएलडी) और 13 में से 10 से ज्यादा निर्दलीय विधायकों का समर्थन प्राप्त है। वर्तमान में बहुमत के लिए 99 सदस्यों के समर्थन की जरूरत है।

