राजस्थान में सियासत:लवजिहाद पर भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का सीएम गहलोत व राहुल गांधी पर ट्वीट; कहा- एक और अवतार, अब एक से भले दो

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश पूनियां ने लवजिहाद पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के बयान के बाद रविवार को फिर से ट्वीट कर कांग्रेस नेताओं पर निशाना साधा
  • लवजिहाद पर मुख्यमंत्री के दो दिन पहले ट्वीट के बाद प्रदेश में जारी है सियासी बयानबाजी

लव जिहाद को लेकर राजस्थान में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेताओं का सोशल मीडिया पर एक दूसरे पर सियासी वार जारी है। दो दिन पहले मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के ट्वीट के बाद यह बयानबाजी और तेज हो गई थी। इसके बाद रविवार को भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश पूनियां ने एक ट्वीट कर अशोक गहलोत और राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा।

पूनियां ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा कि देश-प्रदेश में "लव जेहाद" को लेकर बहस छिड़ी है,"क्यूँ टैम खराब करौ हो" देखो.....राजस्थान को सर्वांगीण विकास और ऊंचाईयों पर पहुंचा कर नयी खोज,नया आविष्कार और एक और नया अवतार @ashokgehlot51 जी,एक से भले दो @RahulGandhi जी तो पहले से हैं ही भगवान भला करे @INCIndia का। अपने इस ट्वीट में भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने सीएम गहलोत का एक फोटो भी शेयर किया है। जिसमें राजस्थानी पगड़ी पहने गहलोत के फोटो के साथ लिखा है इमर्जेंस ऑफ ए न्यू सेक्यूलर हीरो (एक नए सेक्यूलर हीरो का उद्भव)।

सीएम गहलोत ने कहा था- 'लव जिहाद' देश को बांटने के लिए भाजपा का गढ़ा हुआ शब्द

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने दो दिन पहले लव जिहाद बड़ा बयान दिया था। उन्होंने तीन ट्वीट के जरिए भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि लव जिहाद शब्द का निर्माण भाजपा ने किया है। गहलोत ने कहा था कि विवाह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता का मामला है, इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एक कानून लाना पूरी तरह से असंवैधानिक है और यह कानून की किसी भी अदालत में खड़ा नहीं होगा।

अशोक गहलोत ने लिखा था कि लव जिहाद भाजपा द्वारा राष्ट्र को विभाजित करने और सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव को बिगाड़ने के लिए निर्मित एक शब्द है। विवाह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता का मामला है, इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए एक कानून लाना पूरी तरह से असंवैधानिक है और यह कानून की किसी भी अदालत में खड़ा नहीं होगा। लव में जिहाद का कोई स्थान नहीं है।

यह व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता छीनने जैसा

गहलोत ने कहा था कि वे राष्ट्र में एक ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं, जहां वयस्क राज्य की शक्ति की दया पर अपनी सहमति देंगे। विवाह एक व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है और वे उस पर अंकुश लगा रहे हैं, जो व्यक्तिगत स्वतंत्रता को छीनने जैसा है। यह सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने, सामाजिक संघर्ष को बाधित करने और राज्य के संवैधानिक प्रावधानों की अवहेलना करना है, जो किसी भी आधार पर नागरिकों के साथ भेदभाव नहीं करता है।

पूनिया ने किया था पलटवार; गहलोत का बयान लव जिहादियों के हौसले बुलंद करने वाला है

लवजिहाद पर आए बयान के बाद भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां ने कहा था कि सीएम का लव जिहाद पर दिया बयान वोट बैंक की ओछी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। कांग्रेस की देशभर में हो रही दुर्दशा से मुख्यमंत्री इतना विचलित हो जाएंगे, मुझे विश्वास ही नहीं होता है। विवाह एक धार्मिक और सामाजिक मान्यता प्राप्त संस्कार है। यह केवल व्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता तक सीमित नहीं है। प्रदेश में बच्चियां लव जिहाद का शिकार हो रही हैं।

सतीश पूनियां ने कहा था कि यह बयान शर्मनाक है, भारत विश्व का पुरातन सनातन देश है जहाँ विवाह एक नैसर्गिक संस्कार है,लव जेहाद इस्लामिक आतंकवाद का घोषित एजेंडा है,विश्वास नहीं होता वोट बैंक की राजनीति के लिए आप इतना गिर जाओगे, कांग्रेस की दुर्दशा से विचलित होकर मानसिक संतुलन यूँ गड़बड़ होना स्वाभाविक ही है।

