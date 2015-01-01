पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान पुलिस:महामारी एक्ट के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर वसूला 22.61 लाख से ज्यादा का जुर्माना, 9.67 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों का चालान

जयपुर4 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान पुलिस द्वारा कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए राजस्थान ऐपीडमिक अध्यादेश की साथ ही अन्य सभी प्रावधानों के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
  • कोरोना महामारी में पुलिस मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर प्रदेश में कार्रवाई का आंकड़ा
  • 3 हजार 764 एफआईआर दर्ज की गई, 1.75 लाख से ज्यादा वाहनों को किया जब्त

प्रदेश में कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए हेल्थ प्रोटोकाल एवं महामारी एक्ट के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर राजस्थान पुलिस अब तक 22.61 लाख का जुर्माना वसूल चुकी है। प्रदेश में 31 हजार 401 व्यक्तियों को सीआरपीसी के प्रावधानों के तहत शांति भंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। वहीं, कोरोना से जुड़ी झूठी और अफवाह फैलाने में सोशल मीडिया के दुरुपयोग के मामलों में अब तक 232 मुकदमे दर्ज कर 303 असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। इनमें 256 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

अब तक 9.67 लाख से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों का चालान

डीजीपी एमएल लाठर ने बताया कि प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए लागू राजस्थान एपिडेमिक अध्यादेश के तहत अब तक 9 लाख 67 हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का चालान किया जा चुका है। सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 3 लाख 41 हजार, बिना मास्क पहने लोगों को सामान बेचने पर 13 हजार 733, निर्धारित सुरक्षित भौतिक दूरी नहीं रखने पर 6 लाख 9 हजार 900 व्यक्तियों के चालान किये गये है।

9790 व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार, 3764 एफआईआर दर्ज

डीजीपी लाठर ने बताया कि धारा 144 तथा क्वारेंटाइन मापदंडों का उल्लंघन करने पर 3 हजार 764 एफआईआर दर्ज कर अब तक 9790 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। निषेधाज्ञा व एमवी एक्ट के तहत 12 लाख 27 हजार 412 वाहनों का चालान एवं 1 लाख 75 हजार 427 वाहनों को जब्त किया गया एवं करीब 22 करोड़ 61 लाख रुपये से अधिक जुर्माना वसूल किया जा चुका है। सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर थूकने, शराब का सेवन करने एवं सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर गुटखा-तम्बाकू का सेवन करने वाले व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ भी कार्यवाही की जा रही है।

जारी रहेगी पुलिस की कार्रवाई

महानिदेशक पुलिस एमएल लाठर ने कहा है कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए गाइडलाइन के सभी प्रावधानों के नियमों की अनिवार्य रूप से पालना करना आवश्यक है। यह जारी रहेगी। राजस्थान पुलिस द्वारा कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए प्रदेश में लागू राजस्थान ऐपिडमिक अध्यादेश की साथ ही अन्य सभी प्रावधानों के तहत प्रभावी कार्यवाही की जा रही है। लाठर ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए मास्क लगाना, निर्धारित भौतिक दूरी रखना एवं हाथों की सफाई सहित अन्य सतर्कता बरतना जरूरी है।

