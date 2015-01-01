पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • In Rajasthan, The Figure Of Corona Infected Crosses Two And A Half Million; 2200 Deaths, 3314 Corona Positive Cases In One Day Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का असर:राजस्थान में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा ढाई लाख के पार; 2200 मौतें, आज एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 3314 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में पर्यटकों के लिए राहत की खबर आईं। यहां सरकार ने मंगलवार से आमेर में हाथी सवारी फिर से शुरु करने की अनुमति प्रदान कर दी, जो कि कोरोना की वजह से 17 मार्च से बंद थी।
  • प्रदेश में पिछले छह दिनों में 15577 संक्रमित मिले, यहां अब तक 250482 केस
  • प्रदेश के जिलों में जयपुर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित, फिर जोधपुर, अलवर, बीकानेर

राज्य में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का गहरा असर नजर आ रहा है। यहां मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा ढाई लाख के पार पहुंच गया। यहां अब मंगलवार को एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 3314 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। जबकि 19 लोगों की मौत हुई। इसके बाद प्रदेश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 250482 हो गई है। यहां महज छह दिनों में 15 हजार 577 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके है। वहीं, 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इससे प्रदेश में कोरोना से हुई मौतों का आंकड़ा 2200 हो गया।

राजस्थान में 223085 मरीज हुए रिकवर, अब 25197 एक्टिव केस

राजस्थान में 223085 मरीज रिकवर होने पर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। इससे अब 25197 ऐसे एक्टिव केस है, जो कि अभी संक्रमित है। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को राजस्थान में 2764 और 21 नवंबर को 3007 केस, 22 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 3260 केस और आज 23 नवंबर को 3232 और 24 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 3314 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे। इससे पहले जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में 22 नवंबर से शाम को 7 बजे बाजार बंद होना शुरु हो गए है। यहां रात 8 बजे से नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू होने का सोमवार को दूसरा दिन है। पहले दिन इसका व्यापक असर देखने को मिला।

प्रदेश में जयपुर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित, इसके बाद जोधपुर, अलवर, बीकानेर का नंबर

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में मंगलवार को 656 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। यहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 43956 हो गया है। इसी तरह, जोधपुर में 471, अजमेर में 275, अलवर में 232, बांसवाड़ा में 9, बारां में 46, बाड़मेर में 12, भरतपुर में 90, भीलवाड़ा में 59, बीकानेर में 113, बूंदी में 38, चित्तौड़गढ़ 13, चुरु में 23, दौसा में 9, धौलपुर में 5, डूंगरपुर में 35, श्रीगंगानगर में 24, हनुमानगढ़ में 58, जैसलमेर में 11, जालौर में 23, झालावाड़ में 12, झुंझुनूं में 35, करौली में 4, कोटा में 320, नागौर में 156, पाली में 165, प्रतापगढ़ में 8, राजसमंद में 16, सवाईमाधोपुर में 56, सीकर में 87, सिरोही में 18, टोंक में 100 और उदयपुर में 134 नए केस सामने आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें