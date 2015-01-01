पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना की वजह से घटे अपराध:कमिश्नरेट में इस साल नवंबर तक 14531 मामले कम दर्ज हुए, एक्सीडेंट में 116 माैतें कम हुईं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
काेराेना और लाॅकडाउन की वजह से इस साल अपराध में भी कमी आई हैं। जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में गत साल की तुलना में इस साल नवंबर माह तक 14531 मामले कम दर्ज हुए हैं। कमिश्नरेट क्षेत्र में नवंबर 2020 तक 17061 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हुए हैं। जबकि 2019 में 31592 मामले दर्ज हुए थे। इस साल सबसे ज्यादा 2208 केस जनवरी माह में दर्ज हुए हैं। वहीं 2019 और 2020 में हत्या के केस 88-88 ही दर्ज हुए हैं। हत्या, डकैती, लूट, अपहरण से लेकर वाहन चोरी व अन्य चोरियों में भी इस बार आंकड़े कम हुए हैं।

कमिश्नरेट की ओर से जारी किए गए आंकडाें के अनुसार वर्ष 2020 तक कमिश्नरेट में हत्या के 88, हत्या के प्रयास के 76, डकैती के दाे, लूट के 76, अपहरण के 469, बलात्कार के 372, नकबजनी के 612, चोरियां 5864 और 9479 अन्य प्रकार के केस दर्ज हुए हैं। इनके अलावा एनडीपीएस एक्ट में कार्रवाई बढ़ी है। 2019 में जहां 208 मामले थे। वहीं इस साल 293 कार्रवाई है। आबकारी एक्ट में 1288, जुआ ऑर्डिनेंस में 1645, शस्त्र अधिनियम में 269 मामले सामने आए।
32.11 % पेंडेंसी भी
2020 में कमिश्नरेट के चारों जिलों में हत्या के 88 केस दर्ज हुए। जिनमें से 35 में चालान हो गया। लेकिन 43 पेंडिंग हैं। हत्या के प्रयास के मामलों में 76 में से 30 पेंडिंग हैं। डकैती के 2 केस हुए, दोनों ही पेंडिंग हैं। लूट के 24, अपहरण के 113, बलात्कार के 120, नकबजनी के 162, चोरियों के 961 मामले पेंडिंग पड़े हैं। नवंबर में चारों जिलों और साइबर की मिलाकर 32.11 % पेंडेंसी रही है।
2019 में 7116 और 2020 में 4074 बाइक चोरी
काेराेना के चलते कमिश्नरेट में अपराध के साथ ही बाइक चाेरी की घटनाएं भी कम हुई। 2020 में 4074 दुपहिया वाहन चोरी के मामले सामने आए। हालांकि 2019 में यह आंकड़े 7116 थे।

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में इस साल 548 मौतें हुई
आंकड़ों के अनुसार सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में इस साल 548 मौतें हुई है। वहीं 1411 घायल हुए हैं। 2019 में मृतक संख्या 664 और 2018 में 638 थी। गत साल की तुलना में इस साल 116 माैतें कम हुई है।

चैन स्नैचिंग, मोबाइल लूट के मामले भी घटे
इस साल चैन स्नेचिंग और मोबाइल लूट के मामले भी घटे हैं। 2019 में चैन स्नेचिंग के 241 और मोबाइल लूट के 452 केस दर्ज हुए थे। इस साल चैन स्नेचिंग के 92 और मोबाइल के 150 केस आये हैं।

