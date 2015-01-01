पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार का फर्जी परीक्षार्थी गैंग पकड़ा:कांस्टेबल परीक्षा में नकल गैंग पटना से फ्लाइट पकड़ दिल्ली आई फिर कार से जयपुर, परीक्षा से पहले पकड़े

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
गिराेह में 9 लाेग बिहार के हैं, जाे भरतपुर व कराैली इलाके के रहने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें की जगह  परीक्षा देने आए थे
  • दिल्ली में केंद्रीय विभाग में मास्टरमाइंड एसआई पकड़ से बाहर

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती में बिहार से फर्जी अभ्यर्थियाें काे लाकर उनके फर्जी दस्तावेज से भर्ती परीक्षा में बिठाने वाले गिराेह काे पुलिस ने शुक्रवार काे परीक्षा शुरू हाेने से कुछ घंटे पहले ही पकड़ लिया। गिराेह में 9 लाेग बिहार के हैं, जाे भरतपुर व कराैली इलाके के रहने वाले अभ्यर्थियाें की जगह परीक्षा देने आए थे।

साथ ही राजस्थान के दाे दलालाें काे भी गिरफ्तार किया है जाे अभ्यर्थियाें से चार से पांच लाख रुपए लेते थे और दिल्ली में बैठे मास्टर माइंड से साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए तक साैदा कर लेते थे। दिल्ली के मास्टर माइंड काे पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीम दिल्ली भेजी गई है। मास्टर माइंड केन्द्रीय विभाग में सब इंस्पेक्टर बताया जा रहा है।

काेतवाली एसीपी मेघचंद मीणा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आराेपियाें के पास से फर्जी तरीके से तैयार किए गए आधार कार्ड व अन्य दस्तावेज बरामद किए हैं। आराेपी जयपुर में फर्जी तरीके से परीक्षा देने के लिए पटना से फ्लाइट से दिल्ली गए। जहां से कार से जयपुर आए। यहां नाहरगढ़ इलाके में आराेपियाें काे पकड़ लिया। गिरफ्तार आराेपी बलराम गुर्जर खेड़ली अलवर का, देवीसिंह गुर्जर भुसावर भरतपुर का, विवेक कुमार, अंकित राज, चंदन कुमार, मिथलेश कुमार, कुंदन कुमार, सुमित कुमार यादव, जितेन्द्र कुमार यादव, अंकित कुमार पासवान व मनीष कुमार दुसार बिहार के रहने वाले हैं।

पुलिस पकड़ में नकल गैंग के सदस्य और उनसे बरामद हुईं कारें।
पुलिस पकड़ में नकल गैंग के सदस्य और उनसे बरामद हुईं कारें।

फाेटो को मॉर्फ कर नकली को असली बनाते; पास नहीं हुए

आराेपियाें ने पूछताछ में बताया कि मनीष कुमार बिहार में पढ़े-लिखे लाेगाें काे दिल्ली लेकर आता था। राजस्थान में बलराम व देवीसिंह भर्ती परीक्षाओं में ऐसे अभ्यर्थियाें की तलाश करते जाे माेटी रकम दे सके। इन अभ्यर्थियाें से माेटी रकम लेकर इनके फर्जी दस्तावेज तैयार करते। इनके चेहरे से मिलते-जुलते फाेटाे बनाते और मनीष से संपर्क कर बिहार के छात्राें के फर्जी दस्तावेजाें के आधार पर उनकाे परीक्षा में बिठा देते।

मामले में दिल्ली का मास्टरमाइंड फरार है। पकड़े गए आराेपियाें ने पूछताछ में बताया कि वे फाेटाे काे माॅर्फ कर फर्जी तरीके से मिलती-जुलती फाेटाे तैयार कर लेते थे ताकि जांच भी हाे ताे पकड़ में नहीं आ सके।

नाहरगढ़ थानाधिकारी मुकेश खराडिया ने बताया कि गिरोह का सरगना बलराम ने पिछले साल एक युवक को रेलवे में ग्रुप-डी में भर्ती करवाने के नाम पर पैसे लिए थे। उसे ना ताे नौकरी लगाया और ना ही पैसे वापस लौटाए तो पीड़ित युवक ने अलवर के मुण्डावर में ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। आरोपी बलराम उक्त मामले में अभी तक वांटेड चल रहा है।

