पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • In The Government, Veteran Minister Lalchand Kataria And Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi Were Defeated In Their Own Stronghold, BJP Lost In State Ward

नगर निगम जयपुर चुनाव 2020:अपने ही विधानसभा क्षेत्र पार्षद प्रत्याशियों को जीत नहीं दिलवा सके कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता व मंत्री, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूनियां के वार्ड में भी हारा भाजपा प्रत्याशी

जयपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर नगर निगम हैरिटेज में चुनाव जीतने बाद विक्ट्री का साइन दिखाते प्रत्याशी व उसके समर्थक।
  • झोटवाडा और हवामहल विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस से ज्यादा भाजपा के प्रत्याशी जीते

जयपुर नगर निगम चुनावों में सरकार के दो दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा को बड़ा झटका लगा है। जयपुर के झोटवाड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से विधायक व सरकार में कृषिमंत्री लालचंद कटारिया को इन चुनावों में बहुत बड़ी हार मिली है। वहीं मुख्यमंत्री के करीबी माने जाने वाले मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी को भी उन्ही के विधानसभा क्षेत्र हवामहल में भाजपा ने पटखनी दी है। भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया नगर निगम ग्रेटर के वार्ड 64 में रहते है, जहां से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हार गए। पूनिया आमेर विधानसभा से विधायक है, जहां भाजपा और कांग्रेस 2-2 सीट जीतकर बराबर रही है। वहीं अन्य विधानसभा वार स्थिति देखे तो नगर निगम ग्रेटर में सांगानेर, मालवीय नगर, विद्याधर नगर में भाजपा को बढ़त मिली है, जबकि बगरू में कांग्रेस को बढ़त हासिल हुई है। इसी तरह नगर निगम हैरिटेज की बात करें तो यहां सिविल लाईन्स, किशनपोल, आदर्श नगर में कांग्रेस ने बढ़त हासिल की है, जबकि आमेर में दोनों पार्टियां बराबरी पर रही।

26 साल बाद भी स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं ला पाई कांग्रेस
जयपुर में दोनों नगर निगम के परिणाम के मुताबिक नगर निगम ग्रेटर में भाजपा को तो स्पष्ट बहुमत मिल गया, लेकिन नगर निगम हैरिटेज में निर्दलीय किंगमेकर की भूमिका में उभर कर सामने आए है। यहां कांग्रेस बहुमत के आकड़े से 4 अंक पीछे रह गई। 26 साल में ये पहला मौका था जब कांग्रेस जयपुर में अपना स्पष्ट बहुमत से बोर्ड बनाती, लेकिन अब उसे हैरिटेज में सरकार चलाने और मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर बनाने के लिए निर्दलीयों का सहारा लेना पड़ेगा।

ये रही विधानसभवार स्थिति

नगर निगम ग्रेटर
विद्याधर नगर (1 से 42 वार्ड)
भाजपा 27, कांग्रेस 12, निर्दलीय 03

झोटवाडा (43 से 64 )
भाजपा 14, कांग्रेस 04, निर्दलीय 04

सांगानेर (64 से 103)
भाजपा 22, कांग्रेस 15, निर्दलीय 02

बगरू (104 से 124)
भाजपा 09, कांग्रेस 10, निर्दलीय 02

मालवीय नगर (125 से 150)
भाजपा 16, कांग्रेस 08, निर्दलीय 02

नगर निगम हैरिटेज
आमेर (वार्ड 1 से 4)
भाजपा 02, कांग्रेस 02, निर्दलीय 00

हवामहल (वार्ड 5 से 30)
भाजपा 12, कांग्रेस 10, निर्दलीय 04

सिविल लाईन्स (वार्ड 31 से 54)
भाजपा 10, कांग्रेस 13, निर्दलीय 01

किशनपोल (वार्ड 55 से 75)
भाजपा 08, कांग्रेस 09, निर्दलीय 04

आदर्श नगर (वार्ड 76 से 100)
भाजपा 10, कांग्रेस 13, निर्दलीय 02

जयपुर ग्रेटर मे भाजपा को पूर्ण बहुमत, हैरिटेज में निर्दलीय किंगमेकर
चुनाव परिणाम के मुताबिक नगर निगम ग्रेटर में भाजपा को तो स्पष्ट बहुमत मिल गया, लेकिन नगर निगम हैरिटेज में निर्दलीय किंगमेकर की भूमिका में उभर कर सामने आए है। क्योंकि यहां न तो भाजपा बहुमत पा सकी और न कांग्रेस। यहां सबसे बड़ी ज्यादा वार्ड कांग्रेस ने जीते। ऐसे में यह तो तय है कि ग्रेटर में भाजपा का ही मेयर बनेगा। हैरिटेज में कांग्रेस का मेयर बनने की संभावना ज्यादा है, लेकिन उसे यहां निर्दलीयों का सहयोग लेना पड़ेगा।

जयपुर में दूसरी बार बनेगा कांग्रेस का मेयर
साल 2018 में प्रदेश की सत्ता में आने के बाद कांग्रेस सरकार ने जिस उदेश्य के लिए जयपुर में दो नगर निगम बनाए थे वह उससे उदेश्य को पूरा करने में सफल होती दिख रही है। कांग्रेस की मंशा थी कि जयपुर में कैसे भी कांग्रेस का मेयर बने। हालांकि 2009 में हुए पहली बार मेयर के हुए प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव में कांग्रेस की ज्योति खण्डेलवाल जीती थी, लेकिन तब निगम में बोर्ड भाजपा का था। लेकिन अब नगर निगम हैरिटेज में बोर्ड भी कांग्रेस का बन सकता है और मेयर भी।

ये रहा चुनावों का परिणाम
नगर निगम ग्रेटर (150 वार्ड)
भाजपा 88
कांग्रेस 49
निर्दलीय 13
बहुमत का आंकड़ा: 76

नगर निगम हैरिटेज (100 वार्ड)
भाजपा 42
कांग्रेस 47
निर्दलीय 11
बहुमत का आंकड़ा: 51

2014 में था बीजेपी का बहुमत
साल 2014 में जब चुनाव हुए थे तब जयपुर में एक नगर निगम था। उस समय भाजपा ने 91 वार्डो में से 64 वार्डो में जीत दर्ज की थी, जबकि कांग्रेस को केवल 18 वार्डो में जीती। उस समय निर्दलीय पार्षद 09 जीतकर आए थे। ये पहला ऐसा कार्यकाल था जब एक बोर्ड के अंदर तीन मेयर बने थे। इसमें सबसे आखिरी में मेयर विष्णु लाटा बने, जो भाजपा से बागी होकर कांग्रेस के सहयोग से बने थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें