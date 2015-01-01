पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  In The Name Of Justice The Endurance Of Injustice; In The Furnace, Tena Iron Is Kept On Hand, The Victim Burnt And The Rapist Acquitted

धीज प्रथा:न्याय के नाम अन्याय की धीज; भट्‌टी में तपा लोहा हाथ पर रखते हैं, पीड़िता जली तो बलात्कारी बरी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पंचों ने कह दिया- तेरे हाथ जले यानी गंदा काम नहीं हुआ, अब जुर्माना लगेगा (फोटो.अनिल शर्मा)
  • पूरे प्रदेश में घुमंतू-अर्द्ध घुमंतू समुदायों की 40 लाख आबादी थाना-कचहरी नहीं जाती
  • बलात्कार, हत्या, अपहरण, चोरी के साथ लड़कियों की पवित्रता का परीक्षण भी

(आनंद चौधरी). नाताप्रथा की तरह धीजप्रथा या गोला प्रथा समाज के कुछ तबकों और जातीय पंचायतों की अपनी व्यवस्था है। गांव-देहात में न्याय दिलाने के उद्देश्य से धीजप्रथा का जन्म हुआ। लेकिन आज- इसी के अन्याय का परिणाम हजारों परिवार भोग रहे हैं। बलात्कार हो या जमीन पर कब्जा, चोरी हो या झगड़ा निर्णय करने का एक ही तरीका-भट्‌टी में तपे लोहे के भारी हथौड़े को हथेलियों में पीपल के सात पत्तों पर रखते हैं। धीरे-धीरे सात कदम चलाते हैं, हाथ जले, छाले पड़े तो झूठ। ताज्जुब ये कि मुर्गे की मौत जैसे मामले में भी यही धीज देनी होती है। 90% मामलों में हाथ जलते ही हैं।

ये पंचायतें लड़कियों का कौमार्य परीक्षण भी करती हैं

एक व्यक्ति तीर चलाता, दूसरा उसे ढूंढ़ने जाता है, जब तक तीर वापस नहीं आता तब तक लड़की को पानी में डुबोए रखते हैं। इसमें 3 से 10 मिनट तक लगते हैं। सहज रही तो कुंवारी, दम घुटा तो अपवित्र। 70% मामले पवित्रता परीक्षण के ही हैं। राजस्थान में घुमंतू और अर्द्ध घुमंतू समाज (कालबेलिया, कंजर, नट, सांसी, बागरिया जैसे घुमंतू और अर्द्ध घुमंतू समुदाय) में हर रोज धीज होती है।

अग्नि की सौगंध- पंचों ने कह दिया- तेरे हाथ जले यानी गंदा काम नहीं हुआ, अब जुर्माना लगेगा

भीलवाड़ा की मांडल तहसील की विवाहिता ने देवर शंभूनाथ पर बलात्कार का आरोप लगाया। पंचायत बैठी। पंचों ने पवित्रता जांचने के लिए धीज का सहारा लिया। दस किलो लकड़ी की आग में दो किलो की कुल्हाड़ी को तपाया। सुर्ख हो गई तो उसे देवर-भाभी के हाथों में पीपल के सात पतों पर रख दिया गया। 7-7 कदम चलने के बाद दोनों की मुट्‌ठी बंद कर दी गई।

इसके बाद पंचों ने दोनों की हथेलियां देखीं। भाभी के हाथों में छाले हो गए तो पंचों ने देवर शंभू को बेकसूर बता दिया। शंभू के भाई पर जुर्माना लगाया। जिस वक्त यह न्याय हुआ, उस वक्त मौके पर एक पूर्व विधायक और पंचायत के तत्कालीन सरपंच सहित करीब ढाई हजार से ज्यादा लोग मौजूद थे।

एक पक्षीय फैसला

8 बीघा जमीन छीनने का जिस पर आरोप, उसकी धीज नहीं, पीड़ित के हाथ में छाले पड़े
8 बीघा जमीन छीनने का जिस पर आरोप, उसकी धीज नहीं, पीड़ित के हाथ में छाले पड़े

भीलवाड़ा के तिलोली गांव की डालीदेवी के हाथों के जख्म भरे नहीं हैं। कुछ दिन पहे डाली को धीज के बाद 8 बीघा जमीन से बेदखल होना पड़ा। गांव के प्रभावशाली लोगों ने पड़ोसी की जमीन खरीदने के लिए डाली के ससुर कामदारनाथ को गवाह बनाने के लिए खाली कागज पर हस्ताक्षर कराए।

इसी कागज के जरिए कामदारनाथ की जमीन पर हक जता दिया। डाली और उसके देवर लाडूनाथ ने विरोध किया तो पंचायत की मौजूदगी में गर्म हथोड़े दोनों के हाथ पर रख दिए और मुट्‌ठी बंद करा दी। सात कदम चलने के बाद उनके हाथ पानी में डाले। लाडूनाथ और डाली के हाथ जल गए, वे दोषी हो गए। पंचों ने जमीन प्रभावशाली लोगाें को सौंप दी।

भीलवाड़ा के वाड़िया गांव में मुर्गे की मौत पर तीन लोगों को धीज देनी पड़ी। मुर्गा मारने का आरोप लगाने वाला, आरोपी और इन दोनों के धीज में बरी होने के बाद तीसरा आरोपी, यहां कोई प्रभावशाली नहीं था

उधारी नहीं ली, गर्म तेल में हाथ डुबोकर भी साबित न कर सका
उधारी नहीं ली, गर्म तेल में हाथ डुबोकर भी साबित न कर सका

भीलवाड़ा की आसींद तहसील के ओझियाणा के सुआलाल पर गांव के एक व्यक्ति ने उधारी नहीं लौटाने का आरोप लगाया। भोजपुरा में खागलजी के स्थान पर पंचायत बैठी। डोंगे में उबलते तेल में पड़ी अंगूठी निकालने को कहा गया। उसके हाथ नहीं जले। बदनौर के तत्कालीन थानेदार ने ही खोलते तेल से अंगूठी निकालने के बाद सुआलाल के हाथ मसलकर कहा था- हाथ नहीं जले, निर्दोष है। इस काम के बदले थानेदार को पांच हजार रुपए मिले। आरोप लगाने वाले व्यक्ति पर थानेदार ने जुर्माना भी लगाया।

गंभीर मामलों की धीज
चूरू की सुजानगढ़ तहसील के चारियां गांव के देबुराम सांसी पर बेटे की पत्नी के साथ अवैध संबंध के आरोप लगे। पंचायत ने सालासर के पास खदायां गांव में देबुराम के हाथ पर गर्म गोला रख दिया। हाथ नहीं जले तो उसे बेदाग साबित कर दिया। सीकर के तारपुरा गांव में कुछ साल पहले हत्या के आरोपी गुढ़ा गांव निवासी जगदीश को अग्नि परीक्षा के बाद बरी कर दिया गया। जोधपुर के भदवासिया के नानूराम को चचेरी बहन से संबंध के आराेप में हाथ पर गर्म कुल्हाड़ी रखनी पड़ी। हाथ नहीं जले, बरी हो गया।

भास्कर का सवाल है
धीज न्याय की सामुदायिक प्रथा थी, पंचों की मनमानी और प्रभाव के दखल ने इसे दमनकारी बना दिया है। अगर इसे न्याय कहेंगे तो फिर अन्याय क्या है?

धीज पर सवाल इसलिए

सीकर के नेछवा में पिछले दिनों चाची-भतीजे के संबंध का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। पंचायत ने दोनों को निर्वस्त्र करके नहलाया। आरोप सिद्ध हुआ। दोनों पर 41 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। फैसले के बाद पंचों को नोटों की माला पहनाई गई।

सत्ता ध्यान दे; पुलिस और कोर्ट के बजाय बलात्कार, हत्या जैसे मामलों में न्याय की यह व्यवस्था कितनी प्रासंगिक है? इस प्रथा के कारण कई लोग अन्याय भोग रहे हैं। कानून किसी जाति पंचायत को नहीं मानता, तो ये रुकती क्यों नहीं?

