गड़बड़ी की ‘खान’:खेताें में बजरी की लीज देने के नाम पर अवैध काे वैध करने का खेल, नदियों से बजरी लाकर खेताें में स्टाॅक करके बेचने का चल रहा धंधा

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नदी से बजरी खनन
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कमेटी माैके पर पहुंची तो रह गई दंग, राज्य सरकार की खेताें में बजरी की लीज प्रक्रिया से सहमत नहीं दिखी
  • अब क्या : प्रदेश में 251 लीजधारकों पर मंडरा सकता है संकट

प्रदेश में करीब 251 खातेदार पट्टे बजरी खनन के है। इनमें से अधिकांश लीजधारक अवैध बजरी काे वैध बनाने में जुटे है। ये आसपास की नदियों से अवैध तरीके से बजरी लाकर खुद के खेत में स्टाॅक करके बेचने में जुटे है। हाल ही में सुप्रीम काेर्ट की एंपावर्ड कमेटी ने अवैध बजरी खनन, परिवहन और भंडारण के मामले में मारवाड़, भीलवाड़ा, चित्तौड़ आदि जगहों का दाैरा किया ताे ये खेल भी सामने आ गये।

इस पर इसे देखकर माैके पर ही कमेटी सदस्यों अवैध बजरी खनन काे वैध बनाने का खेल माना। साथ ही प्रदेश में खेताें में बजरी लीजाें काे इनप्राॅपर वे ऑफ माइनिंग तक कह डाला। कमेटी के इस रूख के बाद खेतों में इस तरह की माइनिंग करने वाले और इसे बढ़ावा देने वाले खान विभाग के इंजीनियर और प्रशासन की चिंताएं बढ़ी हुई है।

ऐसा इसलिए क्याेंकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कमेटी ने इसे अपनी रिपोर्ट में शामिल किया ताे इन लीजाें पर तलवार लटकने के अलावा ये गलत तरीके से खनन काे धंधा भी बंद हाे सकता है। माना जा रहा है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कमेटी की रिपोर्ट नवंबर में आएगी।

आठ जिलों में हैं ऐसे हालात, विभाग जुर्माना लगाता ताे अरबों में हाेता
इस मामले में भास्कर ने नदियों व माैके पर पड़ताल की ताे सामने आया कि अधिकांश खेताें में बजरी काे नदियाे से लाकर भरा जा रहा है। खेतों से बजरी भरकर फिर उसे लाेड कराकर रवाना किया जा रहा है। इस तरह से सुप्रीमकोर्ट के दिशा -निर्देशाें की धज्जियां उड़ी है। चूंकि खान विभाग ने अवैध बजरी खनन के खिलाफ अभियान चला रखा है। ऐसे में अगर ये अभियान सुप्रीमकाेर्ट की राेक के तुरंत बाद चलता ताे तीन साल में खेताें में खनन लीज करने वालाें पर अरबाें का जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता था।

ऐसे समझें अरबाें में जुर्माने की गणना

खातेदारी भूमि मे स्वीकृत बजरी खनन पट्टों की आड़ में प्रदेश की नदियों में किए गए अवैध बजरी खनन क्षेत्रफल का अगर मूल्यांकन किया जाए तो लगभग अरबों में शास्ति निर्धारित की जा सकती है। इसमें एक क्यूबिक मीटर बजरी की डेंसिटी की 2.6 टन विभाग गणना करता है।

यदि एक क्यूबिक मीटर अवैध बजरी का अवैध खनन होता है तो उस पर 2.6x35 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से 91 रुपए का रॉयल्टी राजस्व का नुकसान होता है। और इस पर खनन नियमावली के अनुसार रॉयल्टी राशि का 10 गुणा अधिक शास्ति तय की जाए 910 रुपए होती है।

इस प्रकार प्रदेश की बनास, लूणी, रेडिहो, जवाई, सापि, कातली, कोठ्यारी , सुकडी, सहित दर्जनों नदियों में सैकडों किलोमीटर में किए गए अवैध बजरी खनन की शास्ति गणना का आंकड़ा 25 हजार करोड़ के पार पहुंच सकता है।

कुल 251 लीज है, इसमें कम से कम 1 हैक्टेयर और अधिकतम 5 हैक्टेयर की है

अवमानना याचिकाकर्ता से नहीं पूछा गया, सरकार की ओर से तय रूट पर चली कमेटी
अवैध बजरी खनन मामले में अवमानना याचिकाकर्ता नवीन शर्मा ने कहा कि सुप्रीमकोर्ट काे हमने ही बताया था कि काेर्ट की राेक के बावजूद बजरी खनन हाे रहा है। हमारी ही शिकायत पर सुप्रीमकाेर्ट ने तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी भेजी थी। ऐसे में सरकार ने जाे रूट तय किया था कमेटी सिर्फ उन्हीं जगहाें पर गई। जाे हकीकत हम दिखाते वाे कमेटी नहीं देख सकी लेकिन कमेटी काे लीज खेतों व रास्ते में ही बहुत कुछ देखने काे मिल गया था।

  • ये मामला काेर्ट के विचाराधीन है इस पर कुछ कहना ठीक नहीं है। हां लेकिन ये जरुर बताना चाहता हूं कि हमने विभागीय स्तर पर बड़ा अभियान चला रखा है, जिसमें संसाधन जब्त हाेने के अलावा सवा साै मुकदमें दर्ज हुए है। हमने कमेटी से अपील की है कि जनता काे वैद्य बजरी उपलब्ध कराएं। - सुबाेध जैन, एसीएस माइंस

खातेदारी की भूमि में स्वीकृत बजरी लीज
जिला कुल लीज क्षेत्रफल (हैक्टे. में)
नागौर 69 123.66
अजमेर 5 11.02
राजसमन्द 4 8.56
भीलवाड़ा 4 5.75
जयपुर 1 2
पाली 28 34
सिरोही 3 6
जालोर 23 48.11
जोधपुर 24 27.23
बाड़मेर 29 59.66
बीकानेर 61 176
कुल क्षेत्रफल 503 हैक्टेयर
{नागौर में 15 बजरी लीज 50 साल के स्वीकृत है।

