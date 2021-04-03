पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सायबर क्राॅसलाइन:ऑनलाइन क्लास में पर्सनल चैट बाॅक्स में अश्लील मैसेज के मामले सामने आए, दूसरे के इनवाइट लिंक से लाॅगिन किया, अश्लील फाेटाे भेजी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: इमरान खान
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले- बच्चाें के पैरेंट्स-स्कूल-काॅलेज प्रशासन काे अलर्ट रहना हाेगा, सरकार काे ऑनलाइन क्लास के लिए एक पाॅलिसी बनानी हाेगी

काेराेनाकाल में स्कूल बंद हाेने से बच्चाें की पढ़ाई बाधित नहीं हाे, इसके लिए स्कूलाें ने अलग-अलग वीडियाे एप के जरिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेज फंडा अपनाया लेकिन अब शिक्षा प्राप्त करने का ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म अब नए सायबर खतरे जन्म दे रहा है।

जयपुर में पिछलें दिनाें चलती ऑनलाइन क्लास में बच्चाें काे पर्सनल अश्लील मैसेज करने और दूसरी ओर इनवाइट लिंक के जरिए बाहरी व्यक्ति के एंटर कर भद्दे कमेंट, अश्लील फाेटाे, वीडियाे के 3 नए सायबर क्राइम के मामले सामने आए है।

सायबर एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि समय रहते यदि चेता नहीं गया ताे यह विकराल रूप धारण कर सकता है। इससे कई बच्चाें का भविष्य खराब हाे सकता है। इसके लिए पैरेंट्स, स्कूल काॅलेज प्रशासन काे अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझने के साथ ही सरकार काे भी ऑनलाइन क्लासेज के लिए सख्त नियम, कायदाें के साथ एक पाॅलिसी बनानी हाेगी।
ऑनलाइन क्लास के दाैरान ही 13 साल की बच्ची काे अश्लील मैसेज किया
केस 1 भांकराेटा स्थित एक नामी स्कूल की 8वीं क्लास की जूम एप के जरिए ऑनलाइन क्लास चल रही थी। इस दाैरान एक 13 साल की बच्ची काे पर्सनल अश्लील मैसेज कर दिया। बच्ची ने यह बात अपने पैरेंट्स काे बताई तो उन्हाेंने स्कूल प्रशासन के साथ थाने में शिकायत की। सायबर सेल इसकी जांच कि ताे क्लास का साथी ही इसमें इन्वाॅल्व मिला। स्कूल ने बच्चे पर कार्रवाई भी की।

केस 2 राज विवि में लाॅ काॅलेज की एक छात्रा के इनवाइट लिंक के जरिए ऑनलाइन क्लास के दाैरान ही अश्लील फाेटाे सेंड कर दी। मामले जब छात्रा बात की ताे पता चला उसकी तरफ से ऐसा नहीं किया गया बल्कि उसे मिले इनवाइट लिंक के जरिए काेई बाहरी व्यक्ति एंटर हाे गया और उसने यह हरकत कर दी। इस मामले में फिलहाल सायबर सेल जांच कर रही है।

केस 3 ऐसे ही प्रतापनगर इलाके में भी स्कूल की ऑनलाइन क्लास में इनवाइट लिंक के जरिए एक आउटसाइडर कनेक्ट हाे गया। ये इनवाइट लिंक क्लास की एक छात्रा काे शेयर किया गया था। एंटर करने के बाद बाहरी ने अश्लील कमेंट कर दिए, बाद में ट्रैस किय गया ताे क्लास एक बच्चा ही मामले में इन्वाॅल्व मिला। फिलहाल इस मामले की जांच भी अभी जारी है।

खतरा इतना बड़ा है कि कॅरियर तक खराब हाे सकता है
सायबर एक्सपर्ट मुकेश चाैधरी ने बताया कि कई बार बच्चे जाने अनजाने में इस तरह की हरकत कर देते है लेकिन यह एक बहुत बढ़ा खतरा है। इस तरह के मामलाें में अाईटी एक्ट के 67, 67ए अाैर 68बी धारा का उल्लंघन है।

  • एक्ट 67 के तहत पहली बार सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसा करने का दोषी पाया जाता है, तो उसे तीन साल की जेल हो सकती है. अगर ऐसा अपराध फिर दोहराया जाता है, तो मामले के दोषी को 5 साल की जेल हो सकती है और 10 लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना देना पड़ सकता है ।
  • काेई यदि साेश्यल मीडिया पर अभद्र फोटो या वीडियाें भेजने के मामले लिप्त पाया जाता है ताे 67 ए, 67 बी के तहत सायबर पाेर्नाेग्राफी में गैर जमानती मामला दर्ज किया जा सकता है। इनमें 67ए वयस्क और 67बी चाइल्ड पाेर्नाेग्राफी के तहत मामला दर्ज हाेगा, जाेकि गैर जमानती है।
