यातायात:शहर में बढ़ती जनसंख्या घटती लाे फ्लाेर बसें, 4 साल पहले 500 लाे फ्लाेर बसें थीं, अब 198 चलने योग्य

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मार्गों पर भी बसें 20 मिनिट की अपेक्षा 40 मिनट में आ रही हैं
  • इसमें से भी 30 बसें हर दिन ब्रेक डाउन

जेसीटीएसएल में चार साल पहले करीब 500 बसें थी, लेकिन कई बसों के कंडम हाेने के बाद अब 198 सिर्फ बसें ही चलन योग्य रह गई हैं। इसमें से भी मेंटीनेंस नहीं हाेने से हर दिन करीब 30 बसें ब्रेकडाउन हाे रही हैं। हालांकि काेराेना की वजह से अभी 149 बसें ही चल रही है। बाकी बसें अभी डिपाे में खड़ी हुई हैं। ये दीपावली बाद संचालित हाेगी।

बसाें की संख्या कम हाेने से यात्रियों काे 40 मिनिट तक बस स्टैंड पर इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। यह स्थिति ताे तब है जबकि शहर की आबादी और क्षेत्र दिनाें दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। वैसे ताे जेसीटीएसएल ने शहर में करीब 32 मार्गों पर बसाें के संचालन काे बीड़ा उठा रखा है, लेकिन काेराेना नहीं हाे ताे सही तरीके से 10 मार्गों पर भी बसें नहीं चल रही हैं। सबसे अधिक बसें सांगानेर डिपाे में थी, अब नाममात्र बसें है।

नई बसें भी हुई कबाड़
टाेडी और विद्याधर नगर डिपाे में भी बसाें की संख्या सांगानेर डिपाे अधिक है, लेकिन यहां भी मेंटीनेंस नहीं हाेने से करीब 20 बसें हर दिन ब्रेक डाउन हाे रही है। टाेडी एवं विद्याधर नगर डिपाे से 10-10 मार्गों पर बसाें का संचालन हाेना चाहिए, लेकिन बसें ब्रेक डाउन हाेने से 7 मार्गों पर ही बसें चल रही है।

इन मार्गों पर भी बसें 20 मिनिट की अपेक्षा 40 मिनट में आ रही हैं।

