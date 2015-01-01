पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुआयना:निरीक्षण दल सरकारी कार्यालय में कार्रवाई की भी वीडियोग्राफी करेंगे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रशासनिक सुधार के तहत संभाग के जिलों में कलेक्टर व उपखंड अधिकारी अपने विभागों में आकस्मिक निरीक्षण के लिए दलों का गठन करेंगे। पहली बार निरीक्षण की कार्रवाई की फोटो व सूचना संभाग स्तर पर बनाए वाॅट्सएप ग्रुप में पोस्ट करनी होगी। ताकि कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम और जिस विभाग में कार्रवाई जा रही है, उसकी पारदर्शिता स्पष्ट हो सके।

संभागीय डॉ. समित शर्मा ने बताया कि संभाग के सरकारी कार्यालयों में सुबह 9:30 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की उपस्थिति नहीं मिलने की काफी शिकायतें मिली हैं। आमजन को गुणवत्तापूर्ण राजकीय सेवाएं उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए कलेक्टर व उपखंड अधिकारी के द्वारा आकस्मिक निरीक्षण दलों का गठन किया जा रहा है।

ताकि सरकारी कार्यालयों में समय की पाबंदी और कार्य स्थलों पर कार्मिकों की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रशासनिक सुधार विभाग द्वारा कलेक्टर को आकस्मिक निरीक्षण के लिए अधिकृत कर निरीक्षण दल का गठन करने को कहा है। कलेक्टर हर महीने जिले में प्रशासनिक सुधार की रिपोर्ट तैयार करेंगे।

कोई अधिकारी व कर्मचारी माह में तीन बार देर से ऑफिस पहुंचा तो उसके खिलाफ राजस्थान सिविल सेवा नियम 1958 के नियम 17 के अंतर्गत अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रत्येक कार्यालय के बाहर कार्यालय समय लिखने के साथ एक मूवमेंट रजिस्टर रखवाया जाएगा जिसमें आवश्यक कार्य के लिए अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को बाहर जाने की सूचना अंकित होगी।

5. अवकाश लेने से पूर्व सक्षम अधिकारी को सूचना देकर अवकाश स्वीकृत होने के बाद ही अवकाश का उपयोग कर सकेंगे। 6. स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के कार्मिक पटवारी ग्राम सेवक आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता कार्यालय के बाहर आवागमन और प्रस्थान की सूचना अंकित करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें