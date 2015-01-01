पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Intelligence Agencies Are Alert In The State, More Than Five Thousand Policemen Deployed In Jaipur On Deepawali Festival

दीपावली:प्रदेश में अलर्ट हैं खुफिया एजेंसियां, बॉर्डर जिलों में सुरक्षा के भारी बंदोबस्त, जयपुर में पांच हजार से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी तैनात

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपोत्सव पर सजकर तैयार है बाजार, सड़कों पर दीपक बेचते नजर आई महिला। राजस्थान पुलिस ने कहा इत्मीनात से त्यौहार मनाएं। हम आपकी सुरक्षा में सजग है।
  • राजस्थान के सीमावर्ती जिलों में पुलिस बंदोबस्त चौकस, ताकि सुरक्षित रहे दिवाली
  • प्रदेश के सभी जिलों कों सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता दिया गया

भारत-पाक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर चल रहे तनाव, आतंकी गतिविधियों और दीवाली के त्यौहार के मद्देनजर खुफिया एजेंसियों ने देश भर में हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर रखा है। जिसके चलते राजस्थान में भी खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट है। यहां पुलिस, जीआरपी, बीएसएफ, आरपीएफ और जीआरपी ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी है। प्रदेश के पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से भी सभी जिलों में दीवाली पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाने के लिए निर्देश जारी किए गए है। खासतौर पर सीमावर्ती जिलों और प्रमुख शहरों में दीपावली के त्यौहार पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर प्रदेश के करीब दो सौ से ज्यादा आईपीएस और आरपीएफ अफसरों सहित पुलिस टीम चौकस है।

बॉर्डर जिलों में भारी पुलिस बंदोबस्त, ताकि सुरक्षित रहे दिवाली

दीवाली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए केंद्र से मिले इनपुट के चलते पुलिस मुख्यालय भी सतर्क हो गया है। केंद्रीय एजेंसियों से मिले अलर्ट के चलते अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा से सटे राजस्थान में भी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी की गई है। पुलिस हर जिले में होटल ,गेस्ट हाउस में ठहरने वालों की जांच के साथ ही एयरपोर्ट, बस स्टेण्ड, रेलवे स्टेशन पर चौकसी बरतने और सभी हाइवे-नेशनल हाइवे पर नाकाबंदी कर हर वाहन की जांच करने के निर्देश जारी किए है। सभी जिलों को अतिरिक्त जाप्ता तैनात किया गया है।

जयपुर में पांच हजार से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मी सुरक्षा में तैनात, पटाखों पर भी रहेगी नजर

दीपावली के त्यौहार पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की बात करें तो राजधानी जयपुर में विशेष इंतजाम किए गए है। पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की ओर से दीवाली पर सभी डीसीपी और एडिशनल डीसीपी को सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए अतिरिक्त जाप्ता उपलब्ध कराया गया है। शहर में पुलिस थानों के साथ ही आरएसी जवान, हाड़ी रानी बटालियन ,क्यूआरटी और होमगार्ड के करीब पांच हजार से ज्यादा जवान तैनात किए गए है। सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों को गश्त करने के निर्देश दिए गए है।

सादा वर्दी में भी बाजारों में तैनात रहेंगे पुलिसकर्मी

दीवाली पर शहर में रोशनी देखने और खरीददारी के लिए आने वाले लोगों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए प्रमुख बाजारों में सादा वर्दी में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए है। सबसे ज्यादा नजर पटाखा कारोबारियों पर है। वैसे तो दिवाली से कइ दिन पहले ही दुकानें सील कर दी गई हैं। लेकिन उसके बाद भी कई जगहों पर पटाखों की ब्लैक में बिक्री होने की जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं। अफसरों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं पटाखे चलाने वाले लोगों पर नजर रखी जाए, ताकि सीएम के निर्देशों की पालना हो सके।

