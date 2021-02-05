पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Interesting Case Of Dynastic Politics In Chidawa, 6 Families From 6 Congress Members And Only Two Families Rebel From Congress

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वंशवादी सियासत का रोचक मामला:चिड़ावा में कांग्रेस के कुल 8 पार्षदों में से 6 दो परिवारों के और दाेनों ही परिवार अब कांग्रेस से बागी

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनू जिले की चिड़ावा नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष पद पर 6 उम्मीदवार हैं जो प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक हैं (फाइल फटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनू जिले की चिड़ावा नगरपालिका में अध्यक्ष पद पर 6 उम्मीदवार हैं जो प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक हैं (फाइल फटो)
  • कांग्रेस के एक बागी उम्मीदवार के परिवार में पति, पत्नी, बेटा और भतीजी पार्षद, दूसरे परिवार में सास बहु दोनों पार्षद
  • जिस संभाग प्रभारी के अधीन चिड़ावा आता है वे खुद विधायक और कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष , उनका बेटा प्रधान, बेटी पूर्व प्रधान, बहु और बेटी जिला परिषद सदस्य

देश में अपनी खास मिठाई पेड़े के जायके के लिए मशहूर झुंझुनू का चिड़ावा कस्बा इन दिनों नगरपालिका चुनाव में वंशवादी राजनीति और बगावत की वजह से चर्चा में है। नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए राजस्थान में सबसे ज्यादा 6 उम्मीदवार एकमात्र इसी जगह से हैं। चिड़ावा में निर्दलीय पार्षदों की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा है। लेकिन यहां वंशवादी सियासत के रोचक उदाहरण सामने आए हैं।

चिड़ावा में कांग्रेस के कुल 8 पार्षद जीते हैं। इन 8 में से 6 पार्षद दो परिवारों के हैं। अब दोनों ही परिवार बागी हैं। दोनों परिवारों की महिला पार्षद अध्यक्ष पद पर पार्टी से बगावत करके चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। अध्यक्ष पद पर बागी उम्मीदवार के पति सुरेश भूकर ने कांग्रेस से बागी होकर पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ा था। पार्षदी हार गए तो खुद ने हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूल के तहत अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन किया और पत्नी को भी नामांकन करवाया। हालांकि, बाद में भूकर ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया और अब उनकी पत्नी कांग्रेस से बागी उम्मीदवार के तौर पर अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं।

चिड़ावा में 40 वार्ड हैं। इनमें कांग्रेस और बीजेपी 8- 8 पार्षदों के साथ बराबरी पर हैं। यहां सबसे ज्यादा संख्या निर्दलियों की है। 24 पार्षद निर्दलीय हैं। कांग्रेस ने यहां सुमित्रा सैनी को अध्यक्ष का टिकट दिया है।

कांग्रेस की माया मिली न राम वाली हालत, दो परिवारों में ही 6 टिकट दे दिए अब वे ही साथ नहीं
कांग्रेस ने यहां केवल दो परिवारों में ही पार्षद के 6 टिकट बांट दिए। छहों जीत भी गए। लेकिन नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष चुनाव में अब बागी हैं और कांग्रेस के पास संबल पर जीते दो पार्षद रह गए। कांग्रेस से राजेंद्र पाल सिंह कोच अध्यक्ष पद पर दावेदारी कर रहे थे। राजेंद्र पाल सिंह कोच खुद पार्षद हैं। कोच की पत्नी सम्पत देवी, बेटा मनजीत और भतीजी कांग्रेस से पार्षद है।

कांग्रेस से टिकट नहीं मिलने पर राजेंद्र पाल सिंह कोच की पत्नी सम्पत देवी पार्टी से बगावत कर नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद पर चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। दूसरा परिवार भूकर परिवार है, इसमें सास और बहु दोनों पार्षद हैं। अब बहु सरिता भूकर कांग्रेस से बागी होकर अध्यक्ष का चुनाव लड़ रही है और सास संतोष भूकर कांग्रेस की पार्षद हैं।

कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक ने कहा-जिताऊ थे तो पार्टी ने टिकट दिया
कांग्रेस में भले ही बगावत चरम पर हो लेकिन पार्टी को अब निर्दलियों के समर्थन का भरोसा है। कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुमित्रा सैनी ने निदलीय पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है। हालांकि, कांग्रेस में अब पार्टी सिंबल पर जीते हुए दो ही पार्षद हैं। क्योंकि, 6 बगावत कर चुके हैं। कांग्रेस के पर्यवक्षेक हरिसंह रुंडला ने कहा कि चिड़ावा में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनना तय है। निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने कांग्रेस की नीतियों में विश्वास जताया है, जो बागी हो गए हैं। उन्हें भी मनाने का प्रयास है। हमें कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने का पूरा विश्वास है। वंशवाद पर पर्यवेक्षक रुंडला ने कहा कि जनता ने जिताया है, राजनीति में जिताऊ होना सबसे बड़ी योग्यता है, फिर चाहे वह किसी परिवार का हो।

बीजेपी के कुल आठ पार्षदों में से, कोई बागी नहीं, लेकिन क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर बरकरार
बीजेपी के पास यहां 40 में से 8 पार्षद हैं। यहां अनूप बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार हैं। अभी तक बीजेपी में यहां बगावत नहीं है। लेकिन क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर बीजेपी को भी है। बीजेपी ने बाड़ेबंदी नहीं की है।

जिस संभाग प्रभारी के अधीन चिड़ावा आता है वे खुद विधायक, उनका बेटा प्रधान, बेटी पूर्व प्रधान, बहु-बेटी जिला परिषद सदस्य
कांग्रेस में भाई भतीजावाद की सियासत का चिड़ावा नगरपालिका चुनाव में तो अनूठा उदाहरण सामने आया ही है। इस क्षेत्र के कांग्रेस के संभाग प्रभारी गोविंद मेघवाल का उदाहरण भी रोचक है। गोविंद मेघवाल खाजूवाला से विधायक और कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष हैं। उनके बेटे गौरव चौहान पूगल से प्रधान हैं। मेघवाल की बहु आशा और बेटी सरिता चौहान बीकानेर जिला परिषद की सदस्य हैं। आशा ने केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल के बेटे रवि शेखर को हराया था। गोविंद मेघवाल की बेटी सरिता चौहान पिछली बार खाजूवाला से प्रधान थीं ।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड246-2 (81.5)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें