सबसे बड़ी घूस कथा:आईपीएस मनीष ने पीड़ित काे धमकाया था, जिले का एसपी हूं, मेरी मर्जी के बिना तेरा काम नहीं चल सकता, 20 लाख रुपए नीरज काे दे देना

जयपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजेंद्र गौतम
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईपीएस मनीष और दलाल नीरज मीणा - Dainik Bhaskar
आईपीएस मनीष और दलाल नीरज मीणा
  • घूसखोरी में गिरफ्तार आईपीएस मनीष के खिलाफ शिकायत देने वाले का 164 के तहत दर्ज पूरा बयान

प्रदेश में किसी भी आईपीएस की ये संभवत: सबसे बड़ी घूस कथा है...हम बात कर रहे हैं दौसा के तत्कालीन एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल की। इन्हें दो दिन पहले ही एसीबी ने हाईवे निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी से रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। भास्कर पहली बार शिकायत करने वाली कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि का 164 के तहत दर्ज बयान हूबहू आपके सामने ला रहा है। इसमें मनीष की रिश्वत के लिए भूख का पूरा काला चिट्‌ठा मौजूद है। भ्रष्टाचार की हदें पार करने की ये पूरी कहानी, पीड़ित की जुबानी पढ़िए...

बेशर्मी ऐसी कि, मनीष ने पर्ची पर लिखा- 10 प्रति एफआईआर, 10 प्रति माह, पूछा- 10 क्या है तो बोले-10 लाख रुपए

आईपीएस मनीष अग्रवाल अभी घूसखोरी के आरोप में पुलिस रिमांड पर हैं। मनीष पर हाईवे बनाने वाली एक कंपनी से 31 लाख रु. घूस लेने और दूसरी कंपनी से 38 लाख रु. मांगने का आरोप है। एक और कंपनी ने भी 14 लाख घूस लेने का आरोप लगाया है।

परिवादी की जुबानी...घूस की कहानी
मैंं कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी में पार्टनर हूं, जाे दिल्ली बडाेदरा ग्रीन फील्ड कॉरिडोर का काम कर रही है। मिट्टी का काम सबलेट ठेकेदाराें से करवाते हैं। इस काम काे करते हुए एक ठेकेदार रितू सिंह ने एक जगह गलत खनन कर दिया। पानी बहाव से हादसा हाे गया और दाे बच्चाें की डूबने से माैत हाे गई। इसमें कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी व ठेकेदार के खिलाफ सदर थाने में मामला दर्ज हाे गया। तब ठेकेदार रितू के मुंशी काे मनीष ने अपने पास बुलाया और बाेला- आप 10 लाख रु. दाे। मैं आपका नाम बाहर निकाल दूंगा।

उन्होंने 10 लाख रु. दे दिए। रितू ने वाॅट्सएप काॅल कर मुझे यह बात बताई। इसके बाद एसपी ने हमारा काम राेकना शुरू कर दिया। मेरे प्लांट मैनेजर सुनील कुमार नांगल राजावतान थाना प्रभारी से मिलने गए ताे उन्हाेंने कहा-आप एसपी साहब से बात कर लाे। तभी वहां नीरज मीणा (दलाल) नाम का आदमी आया और बाेला कि मैं एसपी साहब से आपकी सेटिंग करा सकता हूं।

दाैसा पहुंचकर नीरज काे वाॅट्सएप काॅल किया। वाे बाेला कि आपकी मीटिंग जयपुर में हाेगी। जवाहर सर्किल पर मुझे नीरज व एक अन्य व्यक्ति मिला। मैं डेढ़ घंटे बाद एसपी ऑफिस पहुंच गया। मनीष मुझे कहने लगे कि क्या आप इतने बकवास लाेग हैं कि एक एसपी से मिलने मैनेजर काे भेजते हैं। एक बात ध्यान रखना कि मैं जिले का एसपी हूं। मेरी मर्जी के बिना ना ताे तू एक कदम चल सकता है और ना तेरा काम चलने दूंगा।

काम ताे तभी जमेगा जब मेरे हिसाब से चलाेगे। मैंने पूछा- साहब आप कैसे चलाना चाहते हाे। तब वे बाेले-सीधे मुद्दे की बात करते हैं और उन्होंने साइड से एक पर्ची उठाई, उस पर लिख दिया। 10 प्रति एफआईआर व 10 प्रति महीना। मैंने पूछा- ये 10 क्या है। तभी बाेले- 10 लाख रु. है। मैंने बोला- मैं इतने पैसे नहीं दे पाऊंगा। आप चाहाे ताे काम बंद करवा दाे। तभी बाेले-आप कितना कर सकते हाे। कुछ समय बाद तय हुआ कि प्रति एफआईआर दस लाख रुपए और चार लाख प्रति महीना दूंगा।

मेरे काे कहने लगे 10 लाख रु. एफआईआर और ढाई माह के 10 लाख रु. कुल 20 लाख रुपए नीरज काे दे देना है। इसके बाद 25 दिन तक हमारा काम ठीक चला। फिर गाड़ियां उठवाई जाने लगीं। मनीष के पास पहुंचे तो बोले-मेरे काे ओवरटेक मत करना।

तुम अपनी मर्जी से थानाें से पुलिस बुलाकर किसानाें की जमीन खाली करवाते हाे। उन्होंने प्रति पुलिस जाब्ता 10 लाख मांगें, 3 लाख में बात तय हुई। आगे भी डिमांड बढ़ने लगी तो मैंने कहा- आपके पाप का घड़ा भर चुका है। अब जाे करना है कर लीजिए। मैं आपकाे अब रिश्वत नहीं दूंगा। - पीड़ित कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि ने 28 जनवरी को यह बयान दर्ज कराया।

