लाठीचार्ज के बाद तबादला:आईपीएस यादव का पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, लिखा-ये थैंक लेस जाॅब है

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निकाय चुनावों के दौरान कोटा में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठीचार्ज के बाद तबादला किए गए एसपी गौरव यादव का एक पोस्ट रविवार को सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो गया। इस पोस्ट में उन्होंने कहा कि जब आप एक थैंकलेस जॉब को चुनते हैं तो यदि कोई आपको थैंक्स नहीं कहे तो उस वजह से आप परेशान नहीं हो सकते।

आईपीएस के इस पोस्ट को लोगों ने उनके तबादले से जोड़ दिया। हालांकि भास्कर ने जब उनसे इस पोस्ट के बारे में बात की तो उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया कि इसे उनके तबादले से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है जो की गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके बैचमेट ने इस तरह का एक पोस्ट किया था जो उन्हें पसंद आया और उन्होंने इसे अपने अकाउंट पर कॉपी कर दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह बेहद सामान्य पोस्ट है। आम तौर पर कई प्रोफेशन के लोग इस तरह के ट्वीट करते हैं। लेकिन उनकी पोस्ट इसलिए वायरल हो गया क्योंकि हाल में कोटा से उनका तबादला कर दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपने काम से बेहद संतुष्ट हूं और किसी भी तरह के विवादों से दूर रहना पसंद करता हूं।

