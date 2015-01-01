पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावटखोरों पर पुलिस एक्शन:जयपुर में डालडा और सोयाबीन ऑयल में एसेंस मिलाकर बना रहे थे नकली घी, फैक्ट्री में छापा, चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जयपुर25 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के विश्वकर्मा थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में नकली घी बनाने वाला गिरोह। मामले में फैक्ट्री संचालक फरार है।
  • शहर में पश्चिम जिले की विश्वकर्मा थाना पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई
  • पुलिस की दबिश से पहले फैक्ट्री संचालक हुआ फरार

शहर के विश्वकर्मा इलाके में मंगलवार को सरस व कृष्णा ब्रांड के नाम से नकली घी बनाने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा हुआ है। मामले में विश्वकर्मा थाना पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए मिलावट के गोरखधंधे से जुड़े चार जनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जबकि, चाकसू का रहने वाला फैक्ट्री संचालक अनिल अग्रवाल फरार हो गया है। उसकी तलाश में संभावित स्थानों पर दबिश दी जा रही है।

यह फैक्ट्री विश्वकर्मा इलाके में मनु विहार जैसल्या में चल रही थी। जहां छापामारी कर पुलिस टीम ने फैक्ट्री से सरस ब्रांड के आठ पीपे नकली घी, डालडा घी के ब्रांड नेम से 16 पीपे नकली घी, 23 पीपे रिफाइंड सोयाबीन ऑयल, 39 खाली पीपे, एक गैस भट्‌टी, दो सिलेंडर, ड्रम, भगोने, पैकिंग मशीन, एसेंस की बोतलें व अलग-अलग ब्रांड के रैपर बरामद किए है।

आपको मिलावटी नकली घी खिलाने वाले ये है गिरफ्तार आराेपी

चौमूं एसीपी राजेंद्र सिंह निर्वाण ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी सुमेर सिंह गुर्जर निवासी बांदीकुई दौसा, आरोपी मानसिंह गुर्जर और कालूराम गुर्जर निवासी राजगढ़ अलवर और आरोपी प्रधान मीणा निवासी नैनवां बूंदी है। सोमवार को वीकेआई थाने की स्पेशल टीम में तैनात हैड कांस्टेबल करण सिंह को सूचना मिली कि जैसल्या के मनु विहार स्थित एक फैक्ट्री में नकली घी बनाया जा रहा है। तब थानाधिकारी मांगीलाल बिश्नोई के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने फैक्ट्री पर छापा मारा।

दीपावली के पहले से बना रहे थे नकली घी

थानाप्रभारी मांगीलाल के मुताबिक प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया कि एक बड़ी टंकी में डालडा घी व ऑयल को मिलाकर भट्टी पर गर्म करते है। घी जैसी खुशबु के लिए एसेंस डाल देते है। इसके बाद रसगुल्ले के कार्टन में नकली घी के पीपे पैक करके मार्केट में महंगे दामों में सप्लाई कर मुनाफा कमाते थे। पुलिस पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने बताया कि वे यहां दीपावली के पहले से नकली घी बनाने का काम कर रहे है। बाजार से सप्लाई ऑर्डर और माल लाने की जिम्मेदारी फैक्ट्री मालिक अनिल अग्रवाल संभालता था। वह फरार है।

