पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े चोर:डम्पर चोरी करने वाले दो शातिरों को पकड़ा, पुलिस को चकमा देने के लिए दो टोल नाकों से बचाकर जयपुर से ले गए थे बाहर

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
जयपुर की सांगानेर सदर थाना पुलिस ने डम्पर चुराने के मामले में पकड़े दो आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर की सांगानेर सदर थाना पुलिस ने डम्पर चुराने के मामले में पकड़े दो आरोपी।

जयपुर में सांगानेर सदर थाना क्षेत्र के वाटिका रोड स्थित खोडा की ढाणी से 17 जनवरी को चोरी हुए डम्पर को पुलिस ने जोधपुर से बरामद कर उसे चुराने वाले दो शातिरों को पकड़ लिया है। ये दोनों ही शातिर चोर डंपर-ट्रेक्टर चलाने का काम करते है। इन दोनों चोरों ने डम्पर को चुराने के बाद उसे जोधपुर ले जाते समय बड़ी होशियारी लगाई। जयपुर में बाइपास पर किसी भी टोल प्लाजा पर इसके फुटेज न आए इसके लिए इन्होने गांवों के अंदरूरी रास्तों का उपयोग किया। लेकिन फिर भी पुलिस ने मशक्कत करके दोनों को पकड़ लिया।

पुलिस उपायुक्त दक्षिण हरेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि इस काम के लिए सदर थानाधिकारी हरपाल सिंह के नेतृत्व में हैड कांस्टेबल इंदलसिंह, कांस्टेबल राजेश, जगदीश, रविप्रकाश, अनिल और संदीप की एक टीम बनाई गई। इन टीमों ने चार दिन तक चोरी वाले इलाके के आस-पास के लगभग 5-7 किलोमीटर एरिया के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले तब जाकर चोर पकड़ में आए। पकड़ा गए चोर बंशीलाल पुत्र गिरधारी लाल निवासी त्यौदा सांभर लेक और राजू गुर्जर पुत्र रामजीलाल निवासी ग्राम देवला, जोबनेर का रहने वाला है। ये दोनों ही डम्पर, ट्रेक्टर चलाने का काम करते है। इसमें से बंशीलाल का तो खुद का डंपर है।

5 दर्जन से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले

पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इस पूरी कार्यवाही के दौरान 4 दिन तक 60 से ज्यादा सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगालने पड़े। चोर इस डम्पर को वाटिका से चुराकर फागी रोड, पवालिया, बगरू औद्योगिक क्षेत्र होते हुए अजमेर बाइपास से लेकर गए। पुलिस ने बगरू टोल, फागी रोड स्थित रेनवाल टोल के भी फुटेज खंगाले, लेकिन दोनों ही जगह पर डम्पर बाहर जाता हुआ नहीं दिखा। चोरों ने बड़े शातिराना अंदाज में डम्पर को गांवों के कच्चे रास्तों से होते हुए बगरू औद्योगिक क्षेत्र से अजमेर रोड पर लेकर आए थे। ताकि टोल प्लाजा की फुटेज में डंपर न आ सके।

यूं आए पकड़ गए

बगरू औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में डम्पर की आखिरी लोकेशन दिखी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने डम्पर मालिक से पूछताछ की, अब तक इस डम्पर पर कौन-कौने ड्राइवर रह चुका है जो बगरू या अजमेर रोड के आस-पास का रहने वाला हो। इस पर डम्पर मालिक ने राजू गुर्जर की जानकारी दी। राजू कुछ समय पहले यही डम्पर चलाता था और बाद में लड़-झगड़कर काम छोड़कर चला गया था। राजू की फोन लोकेशन जब ट्रेस की तो वह चोरी वाली रात को वाटिका क्षेत्र की मिली। बाद में जब उसे पकड़कर पूछताछ की तो उसने सारा सच कबूल कर लिया।

ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम

इस चोरी की घटना का मुख्य मास्टर माइंड बंशीलाल है। बंशीलाल ने ही राजू को डम्पर मालिक के यहां नौकरी पर लगाया था। उस समय दोनों ने डम्पर चुराने की प्लानिंग की थी। प्लानिंग के तहत राजू कुछ समय वहां काम करेगा और डम्पर कहां-कहां जाता है, किस-किस जानकार पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों, ढाबा संचालकों के यहां रूकता है इसकी सारी जानकारी जुटाई। प्लानिंग के मुताबिक कुछ समय काम करने और जानकारी जुटाने के बाद राजू को मालिक से लड़ झगड़कर काम छोड़कर आना था और उसी के तहत उसने वहां से काम छोड़ा और बाद में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

