सबसे बड़ी और सबसे छोटी जीत:जयपुर हेरिटेज : कांग्रेस की आयशा 4593 वोटों से जीतीं, जोधपुर उत्तर : कांग्रेस की ही भावना एक वोट से हार गईं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : वार्ड 74 से कांग्रेस की हेमा सिंघानियां को 2223 वोट से जीत मिली। सिंघानिया को 3699 और भाजपा की सुधा गुप्ता को 1476 वोट मिले।
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : वार्ड 102 से भाजपा के महेंद्र शर्मा 3 वोट से जीते। महेंद्र को 829 और कांग्रेस के दिनेश को 826 वोट मिले।

जयपुर नगर निगम हेरिटेज

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : वार्ड 61 से कांग्रेस की आयशा सिद्दकी ने 4593 वोटों से जीतीं। सिद्दकी को 4935 वोट और निर्दलीय सना फातिमा को 342 वोट मिले।
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : वार्ड 96 में भाजपा के महेंद्र कुमार को 10 वोटों से जीत मिली। महेंद्र को 2109 और कांग्रेस के राजेश को 2099 वोट प्राप्त हुए।

जोधपुर नगर निगम उतर

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : वार्ड 27 से कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक 1824 मतों से जीतीं। पूजा को 2833 वोट मिले और भाजपा की नवीन कुमारी को 1009 वोट मिले।
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : वार्ड 48 से कांग्रेस की भावना रिचर्ड 1 वोट से हार गई। भाजपा की निशा चौधरी को 695 और भावना को 694 वोट मिले।

जोधपुर नगर निगम दक्षिण

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : वार्ड 17 से कांग्रेस के जाहिद 2118 वोटों से जीतें। जाहिद को 2606 वोट मिले और भाजपा के मोहम्मद वसीम को 488 वोट मिले।
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : वार्ड 80 से कांग्रेस की सुमन 21 वोटों से जीतीं। सुमन को 1555 वोट मिले और निर्दलीय भावना को 1534 वोट हासिल हुए।

कोटा नगर निगम उत्तर

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : 1911 मतों से वार्ड 25 से कांग्रेस का फैजल बैग जीता
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : 23 मतों से वार्ड 39 से कांग्रेस का दीपक वंशीवाल जीता

कोटा नगर निगम दक्षिण

  • सबसे बड़ी जीत : सबसे ज्यादा 1938 मतों से वार्ड 16 से भाजपा की दीप कंवर जीती
  • सबसे छोटी जीत : 17 मतों से वार्ड 38 से कांग्रेस के योगेन्द्र सिंह ने जीत दर्ज की।
