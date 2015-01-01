पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:शहर के विकास के साथ लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखेगा जयपुर जेडीए, मास्क वॉल से लोगों को मुफ्त बांटेगा मास्क

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेडीए के बाहर बनी मास्क् वॉल का शुभारम्भ करते प्रिंसीपल सैक्रेट्री यूडीएच भास्कर ए. सावंत और दैनिक भास्कर के स्टेट हैड एल.पी. पंत।

जयपुर शहर के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाला जयपुर जेडीए अब आमजन के स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखेगा। लोग कोरोना की चपेट में न आए इसके लिए जेडीए ने लोगों को जागरूक करने और नि:शुल्क मास्क बांटने के लिए मास्क वॉल बनाई है, जिसका आज दोपहर में शुभारम्भ किया। प्रिंसीपल सैक्रेट्री यूडीएच भास्कर ए. सावंत और दैनिक भास्कर के स्टेट हैड एल.पी. पंत ने इस वॉल का शुभारम्भ कर वहां मौजूद लोगों से हमेशा मास्क पहनने की अपील की।

इस मौके पर जेडीए आयुक्त गौरव गोयल ने बताया कि शहर में बढ़ते कोरोना के केसों को देखते हुए मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सभी को सतर्कता बरतने और हमेशा मास्क पहनने की अपील की है। मुख्यमंत्री की इसी अपील को देखते हुए हमने भी जरूरतमंदों का नि:शुल्क मास्क वितरण करने और लोगों में जागरूकता के लिए यह पहल शुरू की है। उन्होने बताया कि इस वॉल पर हर वक्त एक व्यक्ति रहेगा, जो उन लोगों को नि:शुल्क मास्क देगा, जिनके पास मास्क नहीं है। उन्होने बताया कि हम इस वॉल से करीब 1.5 लाख मास्क वितरित करेंगे।

