जयपुर नगर निगम चुनाव:कांग्रेस ने पिछले 26 साल में तीन बार प्रदेश में बनाई सरकार पर नहीं जीत पाए राजधानी की जनता का दिल

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस बार चुनावों में कांग्रेस को पहली बार बोर्ड बनने की एक उम्मीद नजर आ रही है।
  • एक बार महापौर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव में जरूर पार्टी को सफलता मिली, लेकिन तब भी बोर्ड भाजपा का ही रहा

देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी कांग्रेस की इस बार जयपुर नगर निगमों के चुनाव में प्रतिष्ठा दाव पर लगी है। क्योंकि जब पहली बार जयपुर में नगर निगम बना था तब से लेकर अब तक यानी 26 साल में पार्टी एक बार भी शहर की सरकार बनाने में सफल नहीं हुई है। हालांकि एक बार महापौर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव में जरूर पार्टी को सफलता मिली, लेकिन तब भी बोर्ड भाजपा का ही रहा। लेकिन इस बार चुनावों में कांग्रेस को पहली बार बोर्ड बनने की एक उम्मीद नजर आ रही है। यही कारण है कि नगर निगम हैरिटेज क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस का सबसे ज्यादा फोकस है। इतना ही नहीं इस नगर निगम क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस की प्रतिष्ठा भी दाव पर लगी है, क्योंकि इस क्षेत्र से सरकार प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर एक कैबिनेट मंत्री है, एक मुख्य सचेतक और दो विधायक आते है।

प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव में कांग्रेस का मेयर बना लेकिन बोर्ड नहीं बन पाया

जयपुर नगर निगम का गठन साल 1994 में हुआ, तब से लेकर अब तक प्रदेश में 5 बार विधानसभा चुनाव हुआ। इन चुनावों में 3 बार साल 1998—2003, साल 2008—2013 और साल 2018 से अब तक कांग्रेस ने सरकार बनाई, लेकिन नगर निगम जयपुर में एक बार भी बोर्ड बनाने में सफलता हासिल नहीं की। हालांकि एक बार साल 2009 में कांग्रेस ने एक नया दाव खलते हुए महापौर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव करवाए थे और उसमें सफलता भी मिली। लेकिन बावजूद उसके बोर्ड बनाने में कांग्रेस सफल नहीं रही।

चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस को जीत

नगर निगम हैरिटेज की बात करें तो यहां वोटिंग 29 अक्टूबर को है। यह नगर निगम 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्र हवामहल, आदर्श नगर, सिविल लाईन्स, किशनपोल और आमेर के क्षेत्रों को जोडकर बना है। इसमें से चार विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस को साल 2018 के विधानसभा चुनावों में जीत मिली थी, जबकि आमेर में भाजपा को। हालांकि इसमें आमेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का केवल थोडा ही हिस्सा आता है, जिसके 4 वार्ड बने है। जबकि शेष 96 वार्ड चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में बसे है। इस लिहाज से कांग्रेस को इस बार सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीद इसी क्षेत्र में बडी जीत दर्ज कर पहली बार राजधानी में स्पष्ट बहुमत की सरकार बनाने की है।

ये रही थी विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग की स्थिति

विधानसभा

कांग्रेसभाजपा
किशनपोल50.0643.89
सिविल लाइन्स52.7941.94
हवामहल50.2544.80
आदर्श नगर49.8942.82

जयपुर में अब तक ये रहे मेयर

मोहन लाल गुप्ता (1994-1999)

मोहन लाल गुप्ता जयपुर के पहले मेयर बने, जिन्होने अपना पांच साल का कार्यकाल पूरा किया।

निर्मला वर्मा व शील धाबाई (1999-2004)

1999 में भाजपा ने निर्मला वर्मा को मेयर बनाया। मेयर के कार्यकाल के दौरान ही वर्मा की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद उनकी जगह शील धाबाई को जयपुर मेयर चुना।

अशोक परनामी व पंकज जोशी (2004-2009)

अशोक परनामी 2004 से 2008 तक जयपुर के मेयर रहे। आदर्शनगर से परनामी के विधायक निर्वाचित होने के तत्कालीन डिप्टी मेयर पंकज जोशी को जयपुर को मेयर चुना गया।

ज्योति खंडेलवाल (2009-2014)

2009 में पहली मेयर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस की ज्योति खंडेलवाल को जनता ने सीधे मेयर के रूप में चुना।

निर्मल नाहटा, अशोक लाहोटी व विष्णु लाटा (2014-2019)

2014 में हुए चुनाव के बाद भाजपा के निर्मल नाहटा जयपुर के सातवें मेयर निर्वाचित हुए। अंदरूनी राजनीति के चलते दिसंबर 2016 में नाहटा को मेयर पद से हटाकर अशोक लाहोटी को मेयर बना दिया। वर्ष 2018 में सांगानेर से विधायक निर्वाचित होने के बाद लाहोटी ने मेयर पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इसके बाद जनवरी 2019 में भाजपा से बागी होकर चुनाव लडे विष्णु लाटा कांग्रेस के सहयोग से जयपुर के मेयर बने।

जनता को क्या लाभ?

  • नया निगम बनने से क्षेत्र के लिए अलग से बजट पास होगा और काम भी ज्यादा होंगे।
  • नगर निगम के बनने से चारदीवारी में आवारा पशुओं, सफाई न होने और सबसे प्रमुख परकोटा क्षेत्र में हो रहे अतिक्रमण को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग हो सकेगी।
  • आमेर, दिल्ली बाइपास, शास्त्री नगर और आगरा रोड क्षेत्र की जनता को अपने काम जो नगर निगम मुख्यालय से संबंधित होते है उसके लिए अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं जाना पडेगा।
  • चारदीवारी की सबसे बडी समस्या गंदी गलियों की सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा सकेगा और गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए प्रोपर्टी कनेक्शन किए थे उनका रखरखाव अच्छे से हो सकेगा।
  • यूनेस्को की धरोहर सूची में शामिल हुए जयपुर परकोटे के संरक्षण पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा सकेगा।
