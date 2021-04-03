पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर:100 वार्डो के लिए होगा 784.60 करोड़ का बजट, इसके 64 फीसदी राशि के बराबर कर्ज लेने की तैयारी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर की साधारण सभा 9 फरवरी को बुलाई है, जिसमें पहली बार बजट बोर्ड में रखा जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम हैरिटेज जयपुर की साधारण सभा 9 फरवरी को बुलाई है, जिसमें पहली बार बजट बोर्ड में रखा जाएगा।

नगर निगम जयपुर हैरिटेज की पहली साधारण सभा 9 फरवरी को बुलाई गई हैं। इस बैठक में नगर निगम हैिरटेज का पहला बजट पेश किया जाएगा। ये बजट 784.60 करोड़ रुपए का होगा। महापौर मुनेश गुर्जर की अध्यक्षता में पहली बार होने वाली यह बैठक नगर निगम ग्रेटर मुख्यालय में बने सभासद भवन में होगी। खास बात ये है कि जितने का बजट प्रस्तावित किया है उसका 64 फीसदी तो कर्ज लेने की तैयारी है, यानी 500 करोड़ का लोन लेना प्रस्तावित है।

रेवेन्यू बढ़ाने के लिए नालों को पाटकर व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां शुरू बनाने की तैयारी
इस पहली साधारण सभा में बजट के अलावा रेवेन्यू बढ़ाने संबंधि एक प्रस्ताव भी लाया जा रहा है। हेरिटेज क्षेत्र में खुले पड़े नालों को कवर करके उन पर दुकान या अन्य व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप (PPP) मॉडल पर शुरू करने पर चर्चा की जाएगी। इससे पहले इसी क्षेत्र में सी-स्कीम स्थित अशोक नगर नाले पर भी ऐसा ही प्रयोग किया है। जहां PPP मॉडल पर मल्टीस्टोरी मैकेनाइज्ड पार्किंग विकसित की है, इसके अलावा नाले की जमीन पर ही एक मॉल बनाया है।

500 करोड़ का कर्जा लेने की तैयारी
नगर निगम ग्रेटर की तरह हेिरटेज ने भी 500 करोड़ रुपए का कर्जा लेने की तैयारी कर ली है। साधारण सभा में इस संबंध में एक प्रस्ताव लाया जाएगा, जिसमें ऋण देने वाली संस्था हुड़कों से ये लोन लेना प्रस्तावित किया है। खास बात ये है कि तत्कालिक जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए 30 करोड़ रुपए तुरंत लेने का भी एक प्रस्ताव है। इसमें 10 करोड़ रुपए तो बैंक से ऑवरड्राफ्ट करने और 20 करोड़ रुपए का शॉर्ट टर्म लोन लेने का प्रस्तावित है।

नवंबर तक 246 करोड़ की आय और 236 करोड़ रुपए खर्च
वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की बात करें तो प्रस्तावित संशोधित बजट 729.26 करोड़ के बजट में से नवंबर 2020 तक नगर निगम हैरिटेज को सभी मदों से 246.64 करोड़ रुपए की आय हुई है, जबकि 236.31 करोड़ रुपए का बजट विभिन्न मदों में खर्च हुआ हैं। ये राशि स्वीकृत बजट का 32 फीसदी ही हैं। इससे पहले जब साधारण सभा की बैठक 11 जनवरी को प्रस्तावित की थी, तब निगम का बजट 898 करोड़ रुपए का तैयार किया था, लेकिन ग्रेटर के बजट को देखकर इसमें कटौती कर दी।

