जमीनी विवाद पर मर्डर:विवादित जगह पर मकान निर्माण करने पर पड़ौसी युवक ने महिला को चाकू से गोदा, मारने के बाद खुद थाने पहुंचकर किया सरेण्डर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर के जवाहर नगर थाना इलाके में बसी जवाहर नगर कच्ची बस्ती में शनिवार को एक युवक ने जमीनी विवाद को लेकर पड़ौस में रहने वाली महिला को चाकू से वार कर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। घटना के बाद युवक खुद लहूलुहान हालत में थाने पहुंचा और पुलिस को पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी देकर सरेण्डर हो गया। घटना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घायल महिला और उसके दो बच्चों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचा। अस्पताल पहुंचने तक महिला ने दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि उसके दोनों बच्चों को उपचार के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी।

जवाहर नगर थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना जवाहर नगर के टीला नंबर 5 की है। यहां पर रहने वाली दुर्गा देवी (50) अपने मकान का निर्माण करवा रही थी। मकान के पास की 2-3 फीट चौड़ाई की जमीन को लेेकर महिला और उसके पड़ौस में रहने वाले युवक कमल दरोगा का लंबे समय से विवाद चल रहा था। आज उस विवादित जगह पर जब सीढ़ियां बनाने का काम शुरू हुआ तो दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई। कहासुनी इतनी बढ़ गई की दोनों पक्षों में झगड़ा हो गया और पत्थरबाजी हो गई। इस पत्थरबाजी में महिला दुर्गा देवी, उसके पुत्र मुकेश नायक (28), पुत्री मीनू (22) और आरोपी कमल के चोटे आई। इस घटना के दौरान कमल अपने घर गया और सब्जी काटने वाला चाकू लाया और महिला पर वार करने लगा, जिससे उसके सीने और चेहरे पर गहरी चोटे आई। चाकू के वार से घायल होकर महिला वहीं निढाल हो गई। इस दौरान बीच बचाव में महिला की पुत्री और पुत्र के हाथों पर भी चाकू से हल्की चोट लग गई।

महिला को मारने के लिए इस चाकू का किया था उपयोग।
घटना के बाद लहूलुहान हालात में पहुंचा थाने बताई पूरी घटना

पुलिस ने बताया कि वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी कमल खुद जवाहर नगर थाने पहुंचा और वहां सारी घटना का जिक्र पुलिस के सामने किया। उसी ने बताया कि उसने चाकू से पड़ौस में रहने वाली दुर्गादेवी को मार दिया है। उसका और महिला का जमीन को लेकर पुराना विवाद चल रहा था। प्रारम्भिक पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि इसी विवाद को लेकर उसका और महिला का कई बार झगड़ा भी हो चुका है। आज जब विवाद ज्यादा बढ़ गया तो उसने चाकू से वार कर उसे मार दिया। इसके बाद घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर पुलिस ने घायलों को एंबुलेंस से SMS ट्रोमा सेंटर पहुंचवाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने महिला को मृत घोषित कर दिया, जबकि उसके दाेनों बच्चों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी।

