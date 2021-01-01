पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मादक पदार्थ तस्करों पर कार्रवाई:जयपुर में गेहूं के खेत में फसल की आड़ में हो रही थी अफीम की खेती, अन्य राज्यों से सप्लाई के लिए लाया जा रहा था गांजा

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के शिवदासपुरा इलाके में पुलिस ने अफीम डोडा की खेती कर रहे दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा। खेत से 41874 पौधे उखाड़कर बरामद कर लिए - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के शिवदासपुरा इलाके में पुलिस ने अफीम डोडा की खेती कर रहे दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा। खेत से 41874 पौधे उखाड़कर बरामद कर लिए
  • जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम ने की कार्रवाई, आठ आरोपी गिरफ्तार

शहर में पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की क्राइम ब्रांच ने मादक पदार्थों की अवैध सप्लाई और खेती करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया है। इसमें कमिश्नरेट स्पेशल टीम ने बुधवार को शिवदासपुरा इलाके में सांवठा की ढाणी स्थित एक खेत में दबिश देकर अफीम डोडा की खेती कर रहे सूरजमल शर्मा व कालूराम शर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस टीम ने खेत में करीब 41874 पौधे उखाड़ कर बरामद किए है। एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

डीसीपी (क्राइम) दिगंत आनंद ने बताया कि एडिशनल डीसीपी सुलेश चौधरी, एसीपी चिरंजीलाल मीणा, इंस्पेक्टर खलील अहमद, इंस्पेक्टर पन्नालाल व इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित टीमों ने तीन जगहों पर कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इनमें पहली कार्रवाई शिवदासपुरा इलाके में की। आरोपी सूरजमल व कालूराम से पूछताछ में सामने आया कि दोनों के घर गांव में पास पास है। कालूराम खुद अफीम का सेवन करता है। सूरजमल के मकान के पास गेंहूू की फसल वाले खेत में मेड़ के पास-पास अफीम बो रखी थी। ताकि किसी अनजान व्यक्ति को पता नही चल सके।

जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम द्वारा मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के खिलाफ चलाए गए अभियान की जानकारी देते हुए डीसीपी क्राइम दिगंत आनंद
जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम द्वारा मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के खिलाफ चलाए गए अभियान की जानकारी देते हुए डीसीपी क्राइम दिगंत आनंद

हरमाड़ा में 40 किलो गांजे के साथ कार सवार तीन तस्कर गिरफ्तार:

सीएसटी ने हरमाड़ा इलाके में कार सवार तीन मादक पदार्थ तस्करों को पकड़ा। ये गांजा सप्लाई करते है। पुलिस ने बिहार में वैशाली जिले के रहने वाले आरोपी सोनू कुमार, पटना निवासी हरेन्द्र कुमार व कार चालक राजकुमार राय को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से करीब 40 किलो 400 ग्राम गांजा और उनकी कार बरामद कर ली। आरोपियों से पूछताछ में सामने आया कि तस्कर सोनू व हरेन्द्र दोनों आपस में दोस्त है। वे अपने चालक राजकुमार के सहयोग से कार से अन्य राज्यों से गांजा खरीदकर जयपुर में सप्लाई करते है।

पटना से 10 हजार रुपए में खरीदकर जयपुर में 18 हजार के भाव से बेच रहे थे

एडिशनल डीसीपी सुलेश चौधरी के अनुसार आरोपी पटना के हाजीपुर से 10 हजार रुपए प्रति किलो के भाव से खरीदकर जयपुर में 18 हजार रुपए प्रति किलो के हिसाब से बेचते है। आरोपियों ने गांजा तस्करी के लिए कार में अलग-अलग गुप्त जगह बना रखी है। सामान्य नाकाबंदी में पुलिस कार में छिपा रखे मादक पदार्थ को पकड़ नहीं पाती। आरोपी अगरतल्ला से भी गांजा लेकर आते है। जिसकी सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड रहती है।

तीसरी कार्रवाई: करधनी इलाके में भी तीन युवकों को पकड़ा

जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के वेस्ट जिले में सीएसटी ने करधनी इलाके में तीसरी कार्रवाई करते हुए कार में सवार तीन स्मैक तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी मंगलम सिटी निवासी अंकित वर्मा, गोविंद नगर हाथोज निवासी शुभम सिंघल व अजय वर्मा है। इनके कब्जे से 28.50 ग्राम स्मैक बरामद कर ली।

