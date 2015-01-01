पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:रैंकिंग में जयपुर लगातार तीसरे महीने पहले पायदान पर, राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद 42 प्वाइंट के आधार पर हर माह रैंकिंग जारी करता है

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
दूसरा स्थान चूरू जिले का रहा। चूरू ने 196.96 अंक का स्कोर प्राप्त किया

शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से जिलों को दी जाने वाली रैंकिंग में इस बार जयपुर जिले ने बाजी मारी है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद ने शुक्रवार को अक्टूबर महीने की रैंकिंग जारी की। प्रदेश के सभी 33 जिलों की इस रैंकिंग में 203.34 अंक स्कोर प्राप्त कर जयपुर पहले स्थान पर रहा है। दूसरा स्थान चूरू जिले का रहा। चूरू ने 196.96 अंक का स्कोर प्राप्त किया।

हनुमानगढ़ जिला 194.37 अंकों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। जयपुर लगातार तीसरे महीने पहले पायदान पर आया है। इससे पहले अगस्त और सितंबर में भी जयपुर पहले स्थान पर रहा था। शिक्षामंत्री गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा का गृह जिला सीकर इस बार 181.34 अंकों के साथ छठे स्थान पर रहा। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद 42 प्वाइंट के आधार पर हर माह रैंकिंग जारी करता है।

रैंकिंग में नामांकन में बढोतरी, जनसहयोग, परिणाम, भौतिक सुविधाएं, स्कूलों में शिक्षकों की संख्या सहित कई प्वाइंट देखे जाते हैं।

रैंकिंग में टॉप फाइव जिले
जिला रेंक स्कोर
जयपुर 1 203.34
चूरू 2 196.96
हनुमानगढ़ 3 194.37
चित्तौड़गढ़ 4 182.94
झालावाड़ 5 182.74

