जयपुर ग्रामीण:एसपी ने 78 कांस्टेबल को दिया जांच करने का अधिकार, दो साल तक की सजा वाले केस की करेंगे तफ्तीश

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक शंकर दत्त शर्मा, जिन्होंने सबसे पहले 78 पुलिस कांस्टेबलों को आपराधिक मुकदमों में अनुसंधान करने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की। उन्हें ट्रेनिंग करवाई।
  • जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक शंकरदत्त शर्मा ने सबसे पहले की पहल
  • गृह विभाग के निर्देशों के बाद पीएचक्यू ने जारी किए थे कांस्टेबलों से अनुसंधान करवाने के आदेश

जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में अब पुलिस कांस्टेबल भी आपराधिक मामलों में अनुसंधान (जांच) अधिकारी होंगे। जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने 78 चुनिंदा कांस्टेबलों को अनुसंधान की शक्तियां सौंपी है। अब ये कांस्टेबल भारतीय दंड संहिता के ऐसे अपराध, जिनमें 2 वर्ष तक के कारावास से दंडित करने का प्रावधान है। उन केसों में अनुसंधान कर सकेंगे। इनमें आईपीसी की धारा 144, 145, 147, 151, 152, 153, 153क, 157, 166 ए, 166 बी, 170, 171, 188, 215, 224, 269, 270, 277, 279, 280, 283, 289, 292, 295, 304ए, 309, 336, 337, 338, 342, 343,353 एवं 13 जुआ अधिनियम इत्यादि है।

ये योग्यताएं रखने वाले कांस्टेबल करेंगे अनुसंधान

एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले के पुलिस थानों में पदस्थापित ऐसे कांस्टेबल, जिनकी न्यूनतम शैक्षणिक योग्यता ग्रेजुएशन हो। साथ ही उनकी पुलिस में सेवा की अवधि 9 वर्ष पूरी होने पर एसीपी (Assured Career Progression) प्राप्त हो गई हो। इसके अलावा जिन्होंने पांच साल तक सेवाएं किसी पुलिस थाने और चौकी में दी हो। या जिन्हें अनुसंधान का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने के बाद पुलिस महानिदेशक द्वारा निर्धारित परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर ली हो। ऐसे कांस्टेबल अनुसंधान अधिकारी बन सकेंगे।

जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में 139 कांस्टेबलों को दिलवाया गया था प्रशिक्षण

एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि पीएचक्यू के आदेशों की पालना में जयपुर ग्रामीण जिले में कार्यरत पुलिस कांस्टेबलों की समीक्षा की गई। निर्धारित मापदंडों के अनुसार 139 कांस्टेबलों को प्रशिक्षण के लिए चयन किया गया। इनमें पहले बैच में 45 और दूसरे बैच में 39 कांस्टेबलों को पीएचक्यू के नियमों के अनुसार 4 सप्ताह यानी 24 दिनों का प्रशिक्षण कोर्स करवाया गया था। इसके बाद पीएचक्यू स्तर पर आयोजित परीक्षा में 50 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करने वाले 78 कांस्टेबलों को उत्तीर्ण होने पर अनुसंधान की शक्तियां प्रदान की गईं।

गृह विभाग के निर्देशों पर पीएचक्यू ने जारी किए थे आदेश

इस संबंध में गृह विभाग के निर्देशों के बाद पुलिस मुख्यालय ने 5 नवंबर 2019 को सभी जिला पुलिस अधीक्षकों और जयपुर व जोधपुर पुलिस कमिश्नर को आदेश दिया था कि पुलिस कांस्टेबलों को आपराधिक मुकदमों में अनुसंधान की शक्तियां प्रदान की जाए। इसके बाद एसपी शंकर दत्त शर्मा ने प्रदेश में यह पहल शुरु की।

