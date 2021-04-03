पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगे मनवाने के लिए अनूठा प्रदर्शन:SMS अस्पताल में कर्मचारियों का विरोध, हॉस्पिटल परिसर में निकाली ठेकेदारों की सांकेतिक शवयात्रा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के SMS अस्पताल में आंदोलन कर रहे कर्मचारी ठेकेदारों की सांकेतिक शव यात्रा निकालते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के SMS अस्पताल में आंदोलन कर रहे कर्मचारी ठेकेदारों की सांकेतिक शव यात्रा निकालते हुए।

जयपुर के SMS अस्पताल में पिछले 19 दिन से आंदोलन कर रहे ठेका कर्मचारियों ने आज अनूठा प्रदर्शन किया। सभी कर्मचारियों ने अस्पताल परिसर में ठेकेदारों की सांकेतिक शव यात्रा निकाली। इस दौरान ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की और शव यात्रा पूरी होने के बाद उस पर जूते-चप्पल बरसाए। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों का एक दल स्वास्थ्य भवन पहुंचा, जहां उन्होने चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा से मुलाकात की और अपनी मांगो को उनके सामने रखा।

चिकित्सा विभाग वार्षिक निविदा कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि वे पिछले 19 दिन से लगातार आंदोलन कर रहे है, लेकिन उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही। उन्होने बताया कि ठेकेदार यहां काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों का शोषण कर रहे है। कर्मचारियों से पूरे 30 दिन काम करवाते है और वेतन केवल 26 दिन का ही देते है। साथ ही जो पैसा वे सरकार से उठाते है उसका आधा ही कर्मचारियों को वेतन के रूप में देते है। उन्होने बताया कि आज सांकेतिक शव यात्रा निकालने के बाद हमने चिकित्सा मंत्री से मुलाकात की है, जहां उन्होने इस मामले में शाम को सचिव चिकित्सा शिक्षा वैभव गालिरया से मुलाकात करके कोई न कोई हल निकालने का आश्वासन दिया है।

मांगे नहीं मानी तो करेंगे विधानसभा का घेराव
संघर्ष समिति संयोजक ने बताया कि ठेका कर्मचारियों का ये प्रदर्शन जयपुर ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे राजस्थान के सभी अस्पतालाें में चल रहा है। सरकार और प्रशासन हमारी मांगों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। अगर ऐसा ही चला तो 12 फरवरी को पूरे प्रदेशभर से कर्मचारियों को बुलाकर विधानसभा का घेराव किया जाएगा।

2 हजार कर्मचारियों ने बंद कर रखा है काम
इस आंदोलन में कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर, वार्ड बॉय, सफाई कर्मचारी, लैब सहायक सहित अन्य सर्विस से जुड़े कर्मचारी शामिल है। जिनकी मांग है कि ठेका प्रथा को बंद कर कर्मचारियों को सीधे उनके खाते में वेतन दिया जाए। इसके साथ ही सभी कर्मचारियों को स्थायी भी किया जाए। समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस ठेका प्रथा से SMS मेडीकल कॉलेज से लगते जयपुर के तमाम अस्पतालों में लगे करीब 2 हजार कर्मचारी परेशान है।

