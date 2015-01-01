पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:जल्द मिलेगी इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन की सौगात, जयपुर-रेवाड़ी रेल मार्ग का विद्युतीकरण का काम पूरा

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
बांदीकुई- दिगा वडा ट्रेक का निरीक्षण करते हुए रेल संरक्षा के आयुक्त और अन्य अधिकारी
  • कल कनकपुरा से जयपुर होते हुए बस्सी तक निरीक्षण तथा बस्सी से दीगा वडा तक स्पीड ट्रायल होगा

जयपुर वासियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। उन्हें अब जल्द ही इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन की सौगात मिलेगी। इसके लिए जयपुर-रेवाड़ी रेल मार्ग का पूर्ण विद्युतीकरण हो चुका है, जो कि उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे जयपुर मंडल के अधीन आता है। इस मार्ग के सबसे अंत में रेलखंड बांदीकुई- दिगा वडा ट्रेक को इलेक्ट्रिक किया गया।जिसका बुधवार को रेल संरक्षा -पश्चिम वृत्त के आयुक्त आर.के शर्मा ने निरीक्षण किया गया। वे सीआरएस स्पेशल ट्रेन से दोपहर 1:35 बजे जयपुर जंक्शन स्टेशन से बांदीकुई के लिए रवाना हुए।

स्पेशल ट्रेन में उनके साथ मंजूषा जैन- मंडल रेल प्रबंधक जयपुर, पुष्पेश आर त्रिपाठी - मुख्य परियोजना निदेशक /रेल विद्युतीकरण, राजेश मोहन -प्रमुख मुख्य बिजली इंजीनियर/ उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे तथा उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे मुख्यालय एवं जयपुर मंडल के अधिकारी भी थे। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की पूर्ण पालना करने तथा आवश्यक स्वास्थ्य जांच के लिए रेलवे अस्पताल की टीम भी आवश्यक उपकरणों के साथ स्पेशल ट्रेन में रही।

आयुक्त के प्रमाणित करने के बाद दौड़ेगी इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन

अब कल गुरुवार को कनकपुरा से जयपुर होते हुए बस्सी तक निरीक्षण तथा बस्सी से दीगा वडा तक स्पीड ट्रायल होगा। रेल संरक्षा आयुक्त द्वारा प्रमाणित होने के बाद जयपुर से दिल्ली इलेक्ट्रिक मार्ग पर इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन दौड़ने लगेगी इससे समय की बचत के साथ ही पर्यावरण को होने वाले नुकसान से भी बचा जा सकेगा।

