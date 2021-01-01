पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत देने की मांग:प्रदेश में पटाखा बिक्री और आतिशबाजी से बैन हटाने की मांग, जयपुर व्यापार मण्डल ने मुख्य सचिव को दिया पत्र

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना के चलते पिछले साल नवंबर में राज्य सरकार ने लगाई पटाखा बिक्री की रोक को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर व्यापार संगठनों ने आज मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य को उनके निवास पर जाकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है। इसके तहत व्यापारियों ने पटाखा दुकानों को खोलने और आतिशबाजी से बैन हटाने के लिए जल्द से जल्द आदेश जारी करने की मांग की है।

जयपुर व्यापार महासंघ और राजस्थान पटाखा मैन्यूफेक्चरर्स एण्ड डीलर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि सरकार ने कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण और पटाखों के धुंए से मरीजों को होने वाली परेशानी को देखते हुए पटाखा बिक्री और आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा दी थी। इस कारण तब से पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक है। मौजूदा समय समय में पूरे राजस्थान में लगभग 5 हजार व्यापारी है, जिनके पास पटाखा बेचने का स्थायी लाइसेंस है। ऐसे में इन व्यापारियों का कोरोनाकाल के बाद से अब तक व्यापार ठप्प पड़ा है।

व्यापारियों ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने 31 दिसंबर तक पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक लगाई थी, जिसे अब भी बरकरार रखा हुआ है। जबकि मौजूदा समय में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बहुत कम हो गई है और संक्रमण भी फैलना कम हो गया है। इसे देखते हुए सरकार ने नाइट कर्फ्यू सहित तमाम अन्य कई रोक हटा दी है। ऐसे में अब सरकार को पटाखा व्यापारियों का भी ध्यान रखते हुए इस पर लगी रोक को तुरंत हटा देना चाहिए।

