पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रेनों पर ज्यादा भरोसा:60 ट्रेनों में से 17 में 100 फीसदी से ज्यादा पैसेंजर्स, फ्लाइट्स में यात्रियों का रुझान अभी भी कम

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर से अलग-अलग शहरों के लिए दौड़ रहीं 60 ट्रेनों में से 17 में 100 फीसदी से अधिक ऑक्युपेंसी है।
  • जयपुर से रोजाना औसतन 25 हजार यात्री कर रहे सफर
  • लॉकडाउन में श्रमिक ट्रेनों के चलते करीब 10 हजार ही था यात्रीभार

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। कोरोना का असर रेल और हवाई परिवहन पर अभी भी देखने को मिल रहा है। हालांकि लोग यात्रा के लिए ट्रेनों को अधिक भरोसेमंद मान रहे हैं। जयपुर से करीब 60 यानी 30 जोड़ी ट्रेनें संचालित की जा रही हैं। वहीं, एयरपोर्ट से रोजाना औसतन 28 फ्लाइट्स का संचालन किया जा रहा है। दोनों में से यात्रियों का रुझान ट्रेनों में अधिक देखने को मिल रहा है। जयपुर से दिवाली के दौरान लोगों ने ट्रेनों में अधिक यात्रा की जबकि फ्लाइट्स में यात्रियों का रुझान कम रहा।

17 ट्रेनों में यात्री भार 100 फीसदी से अभी अधिक रहा
जयपुर आने-जाने वाली करीब 60 ट्रेनों में से 17 में त्यौहार के चलते यात्री भार 100 फीसदी से भी अधिक रहा। इनमें आश्रम सुपरफास्ट, बॉम्बे सुपरफास्ट, प्रयागराज-जयपुर, हावड़ा-जोधपुर सहित कुल 17 ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। वहीं जबलपुर-अजमेर, दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला-अजमेर सहित 9 ट्रेनों में 75 फीसदी, नई दिल्ली-अहमदाबाद, जयपुर-प्रयागराज सहित पांच ट्रेनों में 50 से 75 फीसदी और श्रीगंगानगर-कोटा, डबल डेकर सहित 9 ट्रेनों में 25-50 फीसदी तक यात्री भार रहा।

5 ट्रेनें ऐसी भी जो खाली कोच लेकर दौड़ीं
रेलवे द्वारा अभी जिन ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा है, उनमें से करीब 40 फीसदी ट्रेनें लोकप्रिय रूट की नहीं हैं। ऐसे में उनमें त्यौहार पर भी यात्रियों का रुझान देखने को नहीं मिला। जयपुर से जुड़ी कोटा-हिसार, दिल्ली-जयपुर डबल डेकर ट्रेन में त्यौहार के बावजूद यात्री भार 15 से 20 फीसदी ही रहा। हालांकि त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों में यात्रियों का आवागमन काफी अच्छा रहा।

25 हजार यात्रियों का हो रहा आवागमन
जयपुर जंक्शन पर इन दिनों रोजाना औसतन 25 हजार यात्रियों का आवागमन हो रहा है। 12 और 13 को यह आंकड़ा 35 हजार के पार चला गया था जबकि लॉकडाउन के शुरुआती दिनों में जंक्शन पर श्रमिक ट्रेनों के संचालन के चलते औसतन यात्रीभार 10 हजार था।

उधर, एयरपोर्ट पर अभी भी नहीं बढ़ा यात्रीभार
त्यौहार होने के बावजूद भी लोगों ने हवाई सफर को ज्यादा पसंद नहीं किया। इसके पीछे बड़ा कारण एयरपोर्ट पर होने वाली लंबी तकनीकी प्रकिया को माना जा रहा है। सबसे अधिक यात्री भार 12 नवंबर को देखने को मिला। इस दिन कुल 64 फ्लाइट का संचालन हुआ जिसमें कुल 6225 यात्रियों का आवागमन हुआ।

हालांकि बीते सोमवार को भी कुल 62 फ्लाइट से 6508 यात्रियों का आवागमन हुआ। गौरतलब है कि लॉकडाउन से पहले जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से रोजाना 120 फ्लाइट्स का संचालन होता था और औसतन 20 हजार यात्री सफर करते थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें