पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:धुंध की चादर में लिपटा जयपुर, तापमान में गिरावट से बढ़ा सर्दी का असर

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में जेएलएन मार्ग पर आज सुबह धुंध का नजारा। धुंध के कारण विजीबिलीटी भी 600 मीटर तक ही रही।

राजधानी जयपुर में आज सुबह से आसमान में धुंध छायी रही, जो दोपहर तक बनी रही। धुंध के कारण आज जयपुर एयरपोर्ट और उसके आस-पास विजीबिलीटी भी 600 तक पहुंच गई। मौसम विभाग की माने तो आगामी 5 दिनों तक मौसम की यही स्थिति बनी रहेगी।

वहीं आज सुबह जयपुर की बात करें तो सर्दी के इस प्रभाव का असर लोगों की दिनचर्या पर देखा गया। लोग सुबह घरों से निकले तो गर्म कपड़े पहनकर निकले। मौसम विभाग जयपुर के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा ने बताया कि तापमान में गिरावट के कारण वायुमंडल की निचली परत पर स्टेबिलीटी बन जाती है। इससे धूल, कार्बन और पॉल्यूशन के कण वायुमंडल में ऊपर नहीं जा पाते और नीचली परत पर ही जमे रह जाते है। इसी कारण सुबह धुंध ज्यादा देखने को मिलती है।

15 नवंबर से मौसम में आएगा बदलाव
निदेशक ने बताया कि मौसम की ये स्थिति 14 नवंबर तक ऐसी ही बनी रह सकती है। प्रदेश में 15 नवंबर से एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के बनने की संभावना है। इससे उत्तरी राजस्थान के कई क्षेत्रों मे बादल छाने के साथ कुछ इलाकों में मामूली बूंदाबांदी की भी संभावना है। इस सिस्टम के निकलने के बाद प्रदेश के तापमान में 2-3 डिग्री तक की ओर से गिरावट हो सकती है।

ये रहा प्रमुख शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान
जयपुर में 14.8, अजमेर 14.7, भीलवाड़ा 9.2, कोटा 12.4, चित्तौड़गढ़ 10.4, उदयपुर 11.5, चूरू 10.5, गंगानगर 12.9, बीकानेर 17.6, जैसलमेर 16.1, जोधपुर 14.7 और माउंट आबू में सबसे कम 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें