ईको फ्रेंडली पेंट:जयपुर के साइंटिस्ट एमई खान की टीम ने डेढ़ साल की रिसर्च के बाद बनाया गोबर से ईको फ्रेंडली पेंट

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: धर्मेन्द्र झा
  • गडकरी ने 14 दिन पहले किया था लॉन्च, जयपुर में रोज 500 ली. का उत्पादन

पीढ़ियों तक हमारे जीवन का अहम हिस्सा रहीं जिन परंपरागत चीजों से हम मुंह मोड चुके हैं, अब उन्हीं से ऑनलाइन बाजार सज चुका है। राजस्थान में पहले घरों को ठंडा रखने के लिए गोबर से लीपा जाता था, अब बाजार में इसी की तर्ज पर ईको फ्रेंडली गोबर पेंट आ गया है। जयपुर के सांगानेर रामसिंहपुरा स्थित कुमारप्पा नेशनल हैंडमेड इंस्टीट्यूट के निदेशक बद्रीलाल मीना व वैज्ञानिक एमई खान के साथ 15 लोगों की टीम ने डेढ़ साल की रिसर्च के बाद इसे बनाया है।

पास की गोशालाओं से 5 रु. किलो गोबर खरीदकर रोज 500 लीटर पेंट बनाया जा रहा है। 12 जनवरी को केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी इसे लॉन्च कर चुके हैं, अभी यह सिर्फ जयपुर में बन रहा है। जल्द प्रदेश के 400 खादी आउटलेट्स में मिलेगा। 20 से 40 गायाें के गोबर से 500 लीटर पेंट तैयार किया जा सकता है।

जयपुर के इसी प्लांट में एक दिन में 1500 लीटर तक पेंट तैयार किया जा सकता है। केंद्रीय मंत्री के अनुसार, नेशनल टेस्ट हाउस व श्रीराम इंस्टीट्यूट लैब से यह पेंट पास हो चुका है। आने वाले समय में यह 6 हजार करोड़ की इंडस्ट्री बनेगी। पेंट की फैक्ट्रियां गांव में भी लगेंगी। किसानों की अतिरिक्त आमदनी होगी। जो गाय दूध नहीं देती वह गोबर के जरिए आय का हिस्सा बनेगी।

एंटी बैक्टीरियल- एंटी वायरल है पेंट, गंध भी नहीं आती

पूरी तरह प्राकृतिक
पेंट एंटी बैक्टीरियल, एंटी फंगल, एंटी वायरल और नॉन- टॉक्सिक है। इसमें गंध भी नहीं आती। आमतौर पर पेंट में सीसा, पारा, क्रोमियम जैसी हानिकारक धातु होते हैं, लेकिन यह पेंट प्राकृतिक है।

कीमत भी कम
यह पेंट दो वेरिएंट में उपलब्ध है। डिस्टैम्पर पेंट की कीमत 120 रु./ली. व इमलशन पेंट की कीमत 225 रु/ली. है। बाजार में सामान्य पेंट की कीमत 200. से 700 रु./लीटर तक है।

जिनसे मुंह मोड़ा, अब उन्हीं से सजा ऑनलाइन बाजार

दातून: 10 रुपए में बिक रही एक स्टिक

दातून के लिए नीम की 9 इंच की 20 स्टिक 100 से 120 रुपए तक में बिक रही हैं।

आटा चक्की: 12 किलो वजनी 2500 की

हाथ की चक्की भी ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध है। 12 किलो वजनी 2500 रु. की है।

