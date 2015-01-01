पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विकासकार्योँं का वनवास:मंत्री ने जो पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट पूरा कराने की सोची, जेडीए 6 माह में उसे कागजों से बाहर नहीं ला पाया

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर को ट्रैफिक से निजात दिलाने वाले सारे प्रोजेक्ट नासूर बने हुए हैं
  • स्मार्ट सिटी का सबसे बड़ा रामनिवास बाग पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट का काम पिछड़ रहा
  • प्रोजेक्टों में देरी, इंजीनियरों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं

जेडीए में प्रोजेक्ट का काम करने वाली इंजीनियरिंग शाखा (डीई-1) की नाकामी से खुद के प्रोजेक्ट तो कभी समय पर हुए ही नहीं, अब स्मार्ट सिटी की फंडिंग से होने वाले प्रोजेक्ट पर कुंडली जमी है। जैसे-तैसे प्रोजेक्ट की बुकिंग पर आमादा रहने वाले इंजीनियर इनको हाथ आते ही या तो सुस्ता जाते हैं या फिर फर्मों के आगे नतमस्तक। यही कारण है कि शहर को ट्रैफिक से निजात दिलाने वाले सारे प्रोजेक्ट नासूर बने हुए हैं।

अब शहर के सबसे बड़े रामनिवास बाग पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट के साथ भी यही हो रहा है। जिस पार्किंग प्रोजेक्ट के लिए यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल ने आते ही घोषणा कर दी, उस काम की प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने में ही जेडीए ने छह महीने लगा दिए। करीब दो महीने तो टेंडर खुलने के बाद ऑर्डर देने तक की प्रक्रिया में खप चुके हैं।

25 सितंबर को टेंडर खुलने के बाद दीपावली तक काम शुरू कराने की बात की जा रही थी। कुछ समय से इंजीनियरिंग के दोनों पहिए (प्रथम और सैकंड) में से प्रोजेक्ट का काम देखने वाले डीई प्रथम के काम पिछड़ रहे हैं। इसको लेकर जेडीए कमिश्नर भी नाराज बताए जा रहे हैं।

100 करोड़ का पहला प्रोजेक्ट, पैसे पास होने के बावजूद फेलियर
पिछली कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल में ही फेज-1 पार्किंग (915 गाड़ियां) का काम किया गया था। अब फेज-2 के तहत मुख्यमंत्री की बजट घोषणा 2020-21 में 1500 गाड़ियों की पार्किंग के प्रोजेक्ट को शामिल किया गया है। दोनों पार्किंग को इंटरकनेक्ट किया जाएगा। इसके बाद यह 2400 गाड़ियों की विशाल पार्किंग होगी।

सरकार की मंशा इसी कार्यकाल में काम पूरा कराने की है, जिसके लिए 30 महीने तय किए गए हैं। हालांकि जेडीए की ढिलाई से टेंडर प्रक्रिया तक पूरा नहीं हो रही। जबकि टेंडर से पहले स्मार्ट सिटी की ओर से 94.95 करोड़ की प्रशासनिक, वित्तीय और तकनीकी स्वीकृति जारी कर दी गई है।

प्रोजेक्टों में देरी, इंजीनियरों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं
जेडीए में चल रहे आरओबी-आरयूबी, एलिवेटेड, द्रव्यवती जैसे प्रोजेक्ट महीने नहीं, सालों डिले हो रहे हैं। इससे शहर भले ही दुखी हो, जेडीए में एक्सईएन से लेकर डायरेक्टर तक की सेहत मानों इसी से बन रही है। सालों साल से न तो प्रोजेक्ट में लगे इंजीनियर बदले जा रहे हैं, न ही उनको देरी के लिए कभी दंड मिलता है। मामले पर एक्सईएन वीएम जौहरी और डायरेक्टर एनसी माथुर ने कहा कि टेंडर का मामला फाइनेंस में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें