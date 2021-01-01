पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जेडीए ने इकॉलोजिकल जोन में बने बेसमेंट और तीन मंजिला अवैध व्यावसायिक कॉम्पलेक्स को किया सील

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
शुक्रवार को जोन-10 आगरा रोड पर इकॉलोजिकल जोन में बने बेसमेंट व 3 मंजिला अवैध व्यावसायिक कॉम्पलेक्स को सील कर दिया।
शुक्रवार को जोन-10 आगरा रोड पर इकॉलोजिकल जोन में बने बेसमेंट व 3 मंजिला अवैध व्यावसायिक कॉम्पलेक्स को सील कर दिया।

जेडीए के प्रवर्तन दस्ते ने शुक्रवार को जोन-10 आगरा रोड पर इकॉलोजिकल जोन में बने बेसमेंट व 3 मंजिला अवैध व्यावसायिक कॉम्पलेक्स को सील कर दिया। वहीं जोन-12 में अवैध कॉलोनी बसाने के प्रयास को विफल किया और जोन-5 में देवी नगर के पास द्रव्यवती नदी पर सरकारी भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाया।

मुख्य नियंत्रक प्रवर्तन रघुवीर सैनी ने बताया कि जोन-10 के इकॉलोजिकल जोन में आगरा रो पालड़ी मीणा भंवर कॉलोनी में भूखंड संख्या-15 में बिना जेडीए की अनुमति के सेटबैक व बॉयलॉज का वायलेशन कर व्यावसायिक अवैध कॉम्पलेक्स का निर्माण किया गया था। इस अवैध निर्माण को रोकने के लिए पहले भी नोटिस देकर निर्माण रुकवाया गया था, फिर भी मौका पाकर अवैध निर्माण जारी रखा गया। इसलिए इस कॉम्पलेक्स को सील किया गया है। वहीं जोन-12 के चौमू में राधा स्वामी बाग के पास करीब 6 बीधा निजी खातेदारी भूमि पर अवैध आवासीय कॉलोनी बसाने के प्रयोजनार्थ बिना जेडीए की स्वीकृति के बनाई जा रही ग्रेवल सड़कें सहित अन्य अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया है।

जोन-5 के क्षेत्राधिकार श्यामन नगर, देवी नगर अयप्पा मंदिर के पास द्रव्यवती नदी की दीवार को कवर कर लगती हुई सरकारी भूमि करीब 250 वर्ग गज पर अतिक्रमण कर अवैध रूप से कमरे का निर्माण करने हेतु नींव का निर्माण किया जा रहा था, जिसे ध्वस्त कर सरकारी भूमि को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाया गया।

