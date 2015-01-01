पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपजिला प्रमुख चुनाव:झालावाड़ जिला प्रमुख सीट भाजपा के खाते में, टोंक में नहीं हो सका उपजिला प्रमुख का चुनाव

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
बांसवाड़ा. उपजिला प्रमुख बनने के बाद जश्न मनाते विकास बामनिया।
  • 11 जिलों में भाजपा, 5 में कांग्रेस और 3 में निर्दलीयों का कब्जा
  • उपप्रधान के चुनाव में 99 भाजपा, 93 कांग्रेस और 30 सीटों पर निर्दलीयों की हुई जीत

जिला परिषद के उप जिला प्रमुख और पंचायत समितियाें के उप जिला प्रधानाें के चुनाव शुक्रवार काे सम्पन्न हो गए। इन चुनावाें में भी बीजेपी-कांग्रेस ने एक दूसरे सदस्याें में ताेड़ फाेड़ करने और निर्दलीयाें के साथ जाेड़ ताेड़ करने में काेई कसर नहीं छाेड़ी। बीजेपी के 11 जिला परिषदाें में उप प्रमुख बनाने में सफल रही। वहीं कांग्रेस का आंकड़ा पांच पर रहा।

अजमेर, डूंगरपुर और जैसलमेर में निर्दलीय का कब्जा रहा। टाेंक में बीजेपी-कांग्रेस उप प्रधान का नाम तय नहीं कर सकी। इसके कारण टोंक चुनाव नहीं हुआ। उधर उप प्रधानाें के 221 पदाें में से बीजेपी काे 99, कांग्रेस काे 93 व 30 अन्य काे मिली।

डूंगरपुर में भी बीटीपी का उपजिला प्रमुख नहीं बना
डूंगरपुर में बीटीपी जिला प्रमुख के पद पर मात खाने के बाद यहां अपना उपजिला प्रमुख भी नहीं बना पाई। उप जिला प्रमुख पद पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सूरता परमार विजयी रहा। अजमेर में भी निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार हंगामी लाल की ही जीत हुई। यहां पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को महज दो वोट ही मिल सके। इसके अलावा जैसलमेर में भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भूपेंद्र कुमार ने बाजी मारी, जबकि बाड़मेर में बीजेपी ने अपना उपजिला प्रमुख बनाया।

झालावाड़ में भाजपा की प्रेमबाई बनीं जिला प्रमुख, 11 वोटों से जीतीं
जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए जिला परिषद सदस्यों की वोटिंग शुक्रवार को हुई। इसमें भाजपा की प्रेम बाई को 19 वोट मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस की अन्नू यादव को 8 मत ही मिल पाए। प्रेम बाई ने 11 मतों से जीत दर्ज की। ऐसे में अब 21 जिलों में हुए पंचायत चुनाव में से भाजपा ने 13 जिलों में अपना जिला प्रमुख बनवा पाने में सफल रही। जबकि तीन जिलों में निर्दलीय और पांच जिलों में कांग्रेस ने कब्जा जमाया।

