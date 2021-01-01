पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पपला के घपला की एक और कहानी:कोल्हापुर के रेस्टोरेंट में पपला की पहली गर्लफ्रेंड को देख भड़क गई थी जिया, दोनों के बीच जमकर तू-तू, मैं-मैं, गुस्से में पपला को नोंचा भी

जयपुर/अलवर26 मिनट पहले
अलवर पुलिस टीम ने बहरोड़ हवालात से डेढ़ साल पहले फरार गैंगस्टर पपला गुर्जर को 27 जनवरी को उसके साथ लिव इन में रह रही जिया के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था - Dainik Bhaskar
अलवर पुलिस टीम ने बहरोड़ हवालात से डेढ़ साल पहले फरार गैंगस्टर पपला गुर्जर को 27 जनवरी को उसके साथ लिव इन में रह रही जिया के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था
  • पपला की गिरफ्तारी के करीब एक महीने पहले कोल्हापुर में आमने-सामने हुए थे तीनों
  • फलों का कारोबारी बनकर रह रहा था पपला, सेकंड हैंड स्कूटी का करता था इस्तेमाल

हरियाणा और राजस्थान पुलिस के मोस्ट वांटेड रहे गैंगस्टर पपला उर्फ विक्रम गुर्जर की 27 जनवरी को हुई गिरफ्तारी के बाद लगातार एक के बाद एक खुलासे हो रहे हैं। गिरफ्तारी के दौरान पपला कोल्हापुर के एक मकान में अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड जिया उरसहर के साथ लिव-इन में रह रहा था। जिया से पहले भी पपला वहां एक अन्य महिला के साथ फरारी के दौरान कोल्हापुर में अपनी पहचान छिपाकर रहा था। जिया से मुलाकात के बाद पपला ने उस महिला को छोड़ दिया था।

पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक, करीब एक महीने पहले से लिव-इन में रह रही जिया को लेकर पपला कोल्हापुर में एक रेस्टाेरेंट में गया था। इस दौरान पपला के साथ पहले लिव-इन में रह चुकी महिला भी पहुंच गई। जब तीनों आमने-सामने हुए तब जिया को पता चला कि पपला पहले उस महिला के साथ रहता था। इससे वह भड़क गई। वहां उनके बीच रेस्टोरेंट में जमकर तकरार हुई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक तब गुस्साई जिया ने पपला को भी नोंच डाला। उस वक्त उसने आपा खो दिया था। तब पपला ने किसी तरह जिया को समझाया। उसे शादी करने का भरोसा दिलाया। इसके बाद वे दोनों रेस्टोरेंट से वापस आए।

पपला के साथ पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आई जिया, उसके बयानों की सच्चाई जानने के लिए एक पुलिस टीम कोल्हापुर, महाराष्ट्र भेजी जाएगी।
पपला के साथ पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आई जिया, उसके बयानों की सच्चाई जानने के लिए एक पुलिस टीम कोल्हापुर, महाराष्ट्र भेजी जाएगी।

नौकरानी ने करवाई थी पहली महिला से मुलाकात, उसके चार साल का बेटा
पुलिस के मुताबिक, फरारी के दौरान पपला मकान बदल कर रह रहा था। इस बीच कोल्हापुर में उसके यहां घरेलू काम करने वाली नौकरानी ने एक महिला से पपला की मुलाकात करवाई। उस महिला का 4 साल का बेटा भी था। वह अकेली रह रही थी। कुछ मुलाकात के बाद पपला की महिला से नजदीकी बढ़ गई। फिर वे दोनों लिव-इन रिलेशन में रहने लग गए। पुलिस का मानना है कि पपला पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ महिलाओं के साथ रहता था, ताकि उस पर कोई शक नहीं करे।

आयुर्वेद की पढ़ाई बीच में छोड़कर जिम ट्रेनर बन गई थी जिया
पपला के साथ पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आई जिया आयुर्वेद में सेकंड ईयर की छात्रा रही थी। लेकिन उसने पढ़ाई अधूरी छोड़ दी। इसके बाद वह कोल्हापुर में एक जिम में बतौर ट्रेनर जॉब कर रही थी। इसी जिम में पपला से करीब दो महीने पहले उसकी मुलाकात हुई। दोनों के बीच प्यार परवान चढ़ा। नजदीकियां बढ़ीं। फिर वे दोनों लिव-इन में रहने लगे।

कोल्हापुर के इस मकान में 27 जनवरी को पकड़ा गया था डेढ़ साल से फरार पपला। वह यहां जिया के साथ लिव-इन में रह रहा था।
कोल्हापुर के इस मकान में 27 जनवरी को पकड़ा गया था डेढ़ साल से फरार पपला। वह यहां जिया के साथ लिव-इन में रह रहा था।

26 जनवरी को पपला को पापा से मिलवाने गई थी जिया, रात 11 बजे कमरे पर लौटे
जिया को विश्वास था कि पपला उससे शादी करेगा। इसलिए वह 26 जनवरी को अपने पिता से मिलवाने के लिए पपला को लेकर गई थी। दूसरी तरफ, कोल्हापुर पहुंची राजस्थान पुलिस की स्पेशल-26 टीम पपला को 26 जनवरी को पकड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थी। लेकिन वे दोनों तब तक मकान से निकल चुके थे। ऐसे में पुलिस ने उनके लौटने का इंतजार किया। रात करीब 11 बजे पपला और जिया वापस मकान पर पहुंचे थे। इस वजह से 26 जनवरी को पपला की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी।

रात 3 बजे ऑपरेशन शुरू हुआ, पुलिस पर पथराव हुआ तो आईजी ने निभाई अहम भूमिका
यह भी सामने आया कि रात 3 बजे पुलिस टीम ने पपला को पकड़ने के लिए ऑपरेशन शुरू किया। तब आसपास रहने वाले लोग जाग गए। उन्होंने पुलिस टीम को डकैत समझकर पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया। अलवर से गई पुलिस टीम राजस्थानी बोल रही थी। ऐसे में मराठी भाषा की भी दिक्कत आई। लोगों ने उनको बाहर से आए बदमाश समझा।

तब आधी रात को जयपुर से ऑपरेशन की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे जयपुर रेंज आईजी हवासिंह घुमरिया ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने तत्काल अपने बैचमेट आईजी (क्राइम) और कोल्हापुर एसपी से फोन पर बातचीत कर पूरे मामले से अवगत करवाया। इसके बाद कोल्हापुर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। लोगों को शांत करवाकर राजस्थान पुलिस का सहयोग किया।

जिस मकान से पकड़ा, वहां फल कारोबारी बताकर चार महीने से रह रहा था पपला
जयपुर रेंज आईजी हवासिंह घुमरिया ने बताया कि पपला जिस मकान से पकड़ा गया, वह उसमें ऊदल सिंह के फर्जी नाम से किराए पर रह रहा था। मकान किराए पर लेते वक्त पपला ने मकान मालिक को बता रखा था कि वह फलों का कारोबार करता है। उसके आम व अन्य फलों के बगीचे हैं। वह व्यवसाय के सिलसिले में ही कोल्हापुर में रह रहा है। लेकिन उसके पकड़े जाने पर सारे भेद खुल गए। कोल्हापुर में फरारी के दौरान पपला ने एक सेकंड हैंड स्कूटी खरीदी थी। वह कहीं भी आने जाने के लिए इसी स्कूटी का इस्तेमाल करता था।

