पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • JK Lakshmipati University Celebrates Foundation Day And 8th Convocation Virtually, Toppers Of 2020 Batch Honored In Jaipur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:जेके लक्ष्मीपति यूनिवर्सिटी ने स्थापना दिवस और 8वां काॅन्वोकेशन वर्चूयली सेलिब्रेट किया, 2020 बैच के टॉपर्स सम्मानित

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर स्थित जेके लक्ष्मीपति यूनिवर्सिटी का 8 वां कॉन्वोकेशन बुधवार को मनाया गया।
  • जयपुर में जामडोली के पास स्थित है जेके लक्ष्मीपति यूनिवर्सिटी

जेके लक्ष्मीपति यूनिवर्सिटी जयपुर की ओर से बुधवार को जेके आर्गेनाइजेशन के संस्थापक लाला लक्ष्मीपत सिंघानिया की 110 वीं जयंती पर संस्थापक के जन्म दिवस को मनाने के लिए वर्चुअली इवेंट आयोजित किया। इस इवेंट के साथ यूनिवर्सिटी का 8वां काॅन्वोकेशन भी आयोजित किया गया। जिसमें 2020 बैच के स्नातक के पीएचडी, एमटेक, बीटेक, एमबीए, बीबीए, बीकॉम और पीजीडीएआर छात्रों को सम्मानित किया गया। हिन्दुस्तान यूनिलीवर लिमिटेड के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और चेयरमैन संजीव मेहता मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में दोनों इवेंट में शामिल हुए।

इस इवेंट का नेतृत्व चांसलर भारत हरि सिंघानिया और वाइस चांसलर डॉ आर एल रैना ने किया। इस इवेंट में पूर्व चांसलर डॉ आर पी सिंघानिया, पूर्व वाइस चांसलर आशीष गुप्ता, मैनेजमेंट बोर्ड के मेंबर एच पी सिंघानिया और दूसरे एकेडमिक तथा बोर्ड के मेंबर, फैकल्टी, स्टाफ, ग्रेजुएट करने वाले छात्र और उनके माता-पिता ने हिस्सा लिया।

मुख्य अतिथि संजीव मेहता ने सभी ग्रेजुएट छात्रों को बधाई देते हुए कहा, "ये नंबर ही आपके लिए कोई आखिरी पैमाना नहीं हैं। यह आप सभी के लिए गर्व, भावना और आनंद का क्षण है। मैं समझ सकता हूँ कि दुनिया की मौजूदा स्थिति में संदेह, निराशावाद और बदलाव में जीने की क्षमता पर बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। हमारे पास बुद्धि, तकनीक और विज्ञान है। हम अपने लिए पैसा इकठ्ठा कर सकते हैं।

कोरोना महामारी के अनुभव के द्वारा हम सभी एक हुए हैं

यूनिवर्सिटी के वाइस चांसलर डॉ आर एल रैना ने अपने भाषण में कोविड के कारण पैदा हुई मुश्किल के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा कि यूनिवर्सिटी का कमिटमेंट और रेजीलेंस इस दौरान बहुत ही शानदार रहा है और यह सब मजबूत लीडरशिप की इच्छा, शानदार टीचिंग और नॉन टीचिंग स्टाफ तथा जिम्मेदार छात्रों की वजह से संभव हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें