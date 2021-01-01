पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Judicial, Media, Government Agencies All Under Pressure In The Country, The Atmosphere Has Deteriorated, Those Who Raise Their Voices Are Being Called Treason.

ध्वजारोहण के बाद बोले गहलोत:देश में ज्यूडिशरी, मीडिया, एजेंसियां सब दबाव में, माहौल बहुत बिगड़ चुका है; आवाज उठाने वाले को देशद्रोह बताया जा रहा

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में शासन सचिवालय में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर झण्डारोहण करते मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर में शासन सचिवालय में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर झण्डारोहण करते मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने मंगलवार को शासन सचिवालय में गणतंत्र दिवस पर ध्वजारोहण किया। ध्वजारोहण के बाद मीडिया से बात करते हुए गहलोत ने केंद्र सरकार पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि आज देश में ज्यूडिशरी, मीडिया, सरकारी एजेंसियां (इनकम टैक्स, ईडी, सीबीआई) सब दबाव में काम कर रही हैं। आवाज उठाने वालों को देशद्रोह करार दे दिया जाता है। आजादी के बाद देश में पहली बार लोकतंत्र नाम की कोई चीज नहीं दिख रही। इससे पहले सचिवालय में पत्नी संग पहुंचे गहलोत ने सबसे पहले गांधी जी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित किए।

गहलोत ने कहा कि आज देश में पेट्रोल- डीजल 100 रुपए पहुंच गया। जिस समय यूपीए की सरकार थी, तब अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में तेज की कीमतें 100 डॉलर से ऊपर थी और देश में पेट्रोल 60-65 रुपए था। आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में तेज की कीमतें 60 डॉलर पर हैं और देश में पेट्रोल 100 पर पहुंच गया। केंद्र एक्साइज के जरिए अपना खजाना भर रही है। इस एक्साइज ड्यूटी में जो हिस्सा राज्यों का हाेता है, वह भी राज्यों को नहीं मिल रहा।

सचिवालय में झण्डारोहण से पहले अपनी पत्नी सुनीता गहलोत संग गांधी जी प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित करते मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत।
डर के मारे भाजपा राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री भी कुछ कह नहीं रहे
गहलोत यही नहीं रुके। उन्होंने कहा कि जीएसटी का जो पैसा राज्यों को मिलना चाहिए था वह नहीं मिल रहा। हमारी ही नहीं बल्कि बीजेपी शासित राज्यों की भी स्थितियां खराब हैं। हम लड़ रहे हैं और वो डर के मारे मुंह बंद करके बैठे हैं। पीड़ित वो भी है, लेकिन कुछ कह नहीं सकते।

कटारिया पर भी गहलोत ने किया कटाक्ष
राज्य की सरकार जल्द गिरने के नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाबचंद कटारिया के बयान पर भी गहलोत ने चुटकी ली है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में भाजपा में जबरदस्त गुटबाजी है, विपक्ष नाम की कोई चीज नहीं दिख रही। कटारिया जी भी ऊपर बैठे नेताओं को खुश करने के लिए ऐसी बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। उनकी उम्र इस मोड़ पर आ गई कि अब उन्हें मार्गदर्शन मंडल में बैठना चाहिए, न की राजनीति करनी चाहिए।

