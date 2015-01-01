पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाइगर-लेपर्ड मॉनिटरिंग:टाइगर मॉनिटरिंग में पैसों के लिए जूझ रहे जंगल; कंपनियों की बुकिंग में कमी नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसी एक जंगल को पूरा कवर नहीं किया, पांच जंगलों में टुकड़ों में लगाए टावर

टाइगर-लेपर्ड मॉनिटरिंग के लिए लगाए गए थर्मल कैमरा में शुरुआत से ही प्लानिंग ऐसी बनाई गई कि कंपनियों को इसका फायदा होता रहे। यही कारण है कि किसी एक जंगल की पैरीफेरी को पूरा कवर करने के बजाय पांच जगह (रणथंभौर, सरिस्का, मुकंदरा, झालाना और जंवाई) थोड़े-थोड़े टावर खड़े किए गए। ताकि बुकिंग दर बुकिंग बढ़ती रहे।

क्योंकि पहले से ही तय था कि अधूरे सिस्टम से भविष्य में इसकी जरूरत और पड़ेगी, हुआ भी यही। डीओआईटी की ओर से अब भी 15 करोड़ की नई बुकिंग से चार जगह थोड़े-थोड़े टावर लगाए जा रहे हैं। इनमें नया नाम जैसलमेर डेजर्ट पार्क का भी जुड़ गया है, जहां 4 टावर लगाए जाएंगे। एक बार काम होने के बाद इनकी प्रॉपर मेंटिनेंस तक नहीं हो रही है। यह जांच का विषय है।
6 महीने तक बंद कैमरों के बावजूद जिम्मेदारों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई

दूसरी सबसे बड़ी विडंबना रात में इन थर्मल कैमरों की कमजोर परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर है, जिस पर डीओआईटी और वन विभाग घुप अंधेरे में कैमरों के नीचे से हो रही लापरवाही पर गुमसुम बने रहे। हालात देखिए! 6 माह तक बंद कैमरों के बावजूद जिम्मेदारों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई। इस सिस्टम पर जितना पैसा बहाया गया, उस बजट से सरिस्का-रणथंभौर में 500 परिवार विस्थापित किए जा सकते थे।

जो टाइगर प्रोटेक्शन में सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज है।
कंपनियों की बुकिंग बढ़ाने में तरकीबें काम आ रही है। जानकारों के मुताबिक यह भ्रष्टाचार के नए तरीके हैं, जिसमें सिस्टम पारंगत है। यही कारण है कि 3 साल पहले खर्च किए गए 50 करोड़ का उपयोग सुनिश्चित कराए बगैर अब 15 करोड़ के काम और दे दिए गए हैं।

सीएमओ ने नए सिरे से मांगी रिपोर्ट
भास्कर की ओर से एंटी पोचिंग सिस्टम के नाम पर खड़े किए गए महंगे और बर्बाद सिस्टम की पोल खोलने के बाद चारों और इनकी उपयोगिता को लेकर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने बुधवार को एक बार फिर पूरे मामले की वन विभाग से रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। तथ्यात्मक रिपोर्ट के बजाय वन मुख्यालय ने सभी संबंधित नेशनल पार्क, रिजर्व आदि से रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

अभी भी टावर खराब पड़े
^ हमारे यहां से अक्टूबर में डीओआईटी को पत्र लिखकर खराब पड़े टावर-कैमरों को ठीक करने और दूसरी कमियों के बारे में लिखा गया था। कुछ ठीक किए हैं, लेकिन अभी भी 7 के आस-पास खराब हैं।
-मोहन लाल मीणा, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन

