गहलोत ने लिखा मोदी को पत्र:काेराेना इफेक्ट से प्रदेश की जीडीपी और राजस्व को लगा झटका, रखा उधार अवधि बढ़ाने का मुद्दा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
केंद्रीय बजट के आने से पहले मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलाेत ने शुक्रवार काे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी काे अहम पत्र लिखा है। पत्र में बताया गया है कि कोरोना इफेक्ट से प्रदेश की जीडीपी और राजस्व को झटका लगा है। गहलाेत ने जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति की अवधि व उधार लेने की सीमा बढ़ाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने लिखा कि महामारी के नकारात्मक प्रभाव के चलते सकल राज्य घरेलू उत्पाद (जीएसडीपी) के लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त नहीं किया जा सकेगा।

गहलाेत ने राज्यों को केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से देय जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति (कम्पनसेशन) राशि की गणना राज्य के सकल राजस्व घाटे (टोटल रेवेन्यू डेफिसिट) के आधार पर कर भुगतान करने तथा जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति की अवधि बढ़ाने की मांग की है। उन्होंन राज्यों की अतिरिक्त उधार लेने की सीमा अगले वित्तीय वर्ष के लिए बढ़ाने का भी अनुरोध किया है। गहलोत ने 2021-22 के केन्द्रीय बजट उनकी बात को शामिल करने का आग्रह किया है।

जीएसटी पर चाहिए पांच साल की मोहलत
गहलोत कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से राज्यों को जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए भुगतान जून 2022 तक देय है, लेकिन वर्तमान आर्थिक परिस्थितियों में इस अवधि को पांच वर्ष और बढ़ाकर जून 2027 तक जीएसटी क्षतिपूर्ति के लिए भुगतान किया जाए।

