मुरलीपुरा ज्वेलर लूट मामला:कुरुक्षेत्र व उदयपुर जेल में बंद सरगना प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
मुरलीपुरा ज्वेलर से लूट के मामले में पुलिस ने कुरुक्षेत्र जेल व उदयपुर जेल में बंद दोनों सरगनाओं को प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कुरुक्षेत्र जेल में बंद यूपी के सहारनपुर निवासी सादर खान व उदयपुर जेल में बंद यूपी के शामली निवासी मुकिम उफ काला ने ही इस लूट की योजना तैयार की थी।

इससे पहले पुलिस लूट के मामले में भरतपुर के नदबई निवासी विनोद प्रजापत, चुरु के सुजानगढ़ निवासी दिलीप उर्फ माही, हरियाणा निवासी सुमित व दीपक को गिरफ्तार करके 12 किलो चांदी के आभूषण व 200 ग्राम सोना बरामद कर लिया। झोटवाड़ा एसीपी हरिशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि उदयपुर जेल में बंद मुकिम ने ही दिलीप के जरिए लूट की योजना तैयार की थी।

इसके लिए मुकिम ने हथियार देकर अपने गुर्गे रमन व पंकज को वारदात के लिए जयपुर भेजा था। जिन्होंने बैनाड़ रोड स्थित श्रीबालाजी ज्वेलर्स में ज्वेलर दिनेश कुमार सैनी को बंधक बनाकर करीब एक करोड़ रुपए कीमत के जेवर लूट लिए थे। इस वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले रमन व पंकज फरार चल रहे है। उनके साथ निशा नाम की एक लड़की बताई जा रही है।

