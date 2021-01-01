पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोफेसरों और शिक्षकों का धरना:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन, शहीद दिवस को किसान हत्या दिवस के रूप में मनाया

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के तत्वाधान में यूथ फॉर किसान के बैनर तले राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर शनिवार को शहीद दिवस को "किसान हत्या दिवस" के रुप में मनाया गया। इसमें युवाओं तथा किसानों ने उपवास रखकर देश में सद्भाव की प्रार्थना की। यूथ फॉर किसान के अध्यक्ष राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के सहायक प्रोफेसर सी.बी. यादव ने इस मौके पर युवाओं को संबाेधित करते हुए कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार ने जिस षड़यंत्र से दिल्ली के किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम किया उसके लिए सरकार को किसानों से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

यादव ने वहां मौजूद लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कुछ चुनिंदा लोगों ने लाल किले की अस्मिता को कैसे तार-तार किया ? क्या सरकार इतनी कमजोर हैं कुछ लोग लाल किले की सुरक्षा को धता बताते हुए उसकी प्राचीर पर धार्मिक ध्वजारोहण कर देंगे। उन्होने आरोप लगाया कि किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने वाले दीप सिद्धू जैसे लोगों को क्या सरकार ने संरक्षण देकर वहां भेजा था, ताकि यह सब निंदनीय कृत्य करवाया है ? उन्होने आरोप लगाया कि सच्चाई यह है कि सरकार ने साजिश पूर्वक किसान आंदोलन के दमन का प्रयास किया है और यह इस देश के लिए बहुत ही शर्मनाक बात है। सरकार को देश के अन्नदाताओं एवं नागरिकों से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

इस मौके पर विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षक डॉ. मनीष सिनसिनवार एवं डॉ. ईंदु सांखला ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार को मानवीय दृष्टिकोण रखते हुए किसानों के साथ संवाद करना चाहिए। उन्हाेने कहा कि राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय के शिक्षक समुदाय मांग करता है कि सरकार को किसानों की बात सुनकर उनकी सभी मांगों को यथा शीघ्र पूरा करना चाहिए।

