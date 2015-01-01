पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:जयपुर में सप्लाई के लिए लायी नशे की बड़ी खैप पकड़ी

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • एसओजी की टीम ने जयपुर-सीकर रोड पर हरमाड़ा नाके पर पकड़ा ट्रक
  • 2245 किलोग्राम डोडापोस्ट बरामद

राजधानी जयपुर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में सप्लाई करने के लिए लायी नशे की बड़ी खैप एसओजी पुलिस ने पकड़ी है। यह कार्रवाई देर रात जयपुर-सीकर बाइपास पर हरमाडा चैकपोस्ट के पास की गई। पुलिस ने 12 चक्के वाले ट्रक से 2245 किलोग्राम डोडापोस्ट बरामद किया है। ये डोडा में चित्तौड़गढ़ से भरकर जयपुर लाया गया था।

एसओजी पुलिस से मिली सूचना के मुताबिक पुलिस को मुखबीर से सूचना मिली कि अजमेर-किशनगढ़ के रास्ते एक 12 चक्के का ट्रक जयपुर आ रहा है, जिसमें बड़ी मात्रा में डोडापोस्ट भरा है। मुखबीर की सूचना के बाद एसओजी ने एक टीम गठित की और जयपुर में अजमेर रोड 200 फीट पर निगरानी शुरू कर दी। जैसे ही ट्रक वहां आने की सूचना मिली उसका टीम ने पीछा किया और आगे जाकर जयपुर-सीकर हाईवे पर बने हरमाडा चैक पोस्ट पर रूकवा दिया। ट्रक रूकने पर जांच की तो उसमें 111 कट्टों में 2245 किलोग्राम डोडापोस्ट भरा मिला। इसके बाद टीम ने ट्रक ड्राइवर भूराराम जाट (50) को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

दाल और खाद के कट्‌टों के बीच दबा रखे थे डोडा के बोरे
एसओजी से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक जब ट्रक को रूकवाकर ड्राइवर से पूछताछ की तो वह आनाकानी करने लगा और सोयाबिन दाल के छिलके व खाद (सुपर फास्फेट) के कट्‌टे ही रखे होने की बात कहने लगा। लेकिन जब पुलिस ने ट्रक की गहनता से जांच की तो दाल और खाद के कट्‌टों के बीच में डोडा के कट्‌टे भी मिले। पूछताछ में ड्राइवर ने बताया कि इस कारोबार में एक बड़ा रैकेट लिप्त है जो चित्तौड़गढ़, नीमच, मंदसौर सहित अन्य जगहों पर भी माल की सप्लाई करता है। अब पुलिस इस काम से जुड़े लोगों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

