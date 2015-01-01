पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान हाउसिंग बोर्ड:एआईएस रेजीडेंसी में आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 31 दिसम्बर तक बढ़ाई, आरएएस, आरपीएस, लेखा सेवा के अधिकारियों को भी मिला मौका

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस योजना में 192 बहुमंजिला फ्लैट बनाए जाएंगे, जो प्रताप नगर में एनआरआई कॉलोनी के सामने होंगे।

राजस्थान हाउसिंग बोर्ड की एआईएस रेजीडेंसी योजना में अब अखिल भारतीय सर्विस सेवा के साथ राजस्थान प्रशासनिक, पुलिस और लेखा सेवा के अधिकारी भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए बकायदा बोर्ड प्रशासन ने योजना में आवेदन की तिथि को 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दिया।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड आयुक्त पवन अरोड़ा ने बताया कि बोर्ड ने अखिल भारतीय सेवा के अधिकारियों के लिए जयपुर के प्रताप नगर में एआईएस रेजीडेंसी आवासीय योजना बसाने के लिए प्लानिंग की। इसके लिए आवेदन भी मांगे गए, जिसकी अंतिम तिथि 20 नवंबर है। लेकिन पिछले दिनों राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा से जुड़े अधिकारियों का एक दल मिला और योजना में आवास लेने की इच्छा जताई। उनकी इसी मांग को देखते हुए हमने राजस्थान प्रशासनिक, पुलिस और लेखा सेवा के अधिकारी को भी आवेदन करने की छूट दी है।

अब ये अधिकारी होंगे पात्र
अरोड़ा ने बताया कि इस रेजीडेंसी में आवेदन की पात्रताओं को संशोधित किया है। पहले में इस योजना में राजस्थान कैडर के आईएएस, आईपीएस एवं आईएफएस अधिकारी ही पात्र थे। अब पात्रता को संशोधित करते हुए अब इसमें अखिल भारतीय सेवाओं के अन्तर्गत ग्रुप ए सर्विसेज के राजस्थान में सेवारत अधिकारी, राजस्थान के मूल निवासी एवं अन्य प्रदेश/काडर में सेवारत अखिल भारतीय सेवाओं के अन्तर्गत ग्रुप ए सर्विसेज के अधिकारी गण भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही राजस्थान में पदस्थ केन्द्रीय पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी और राजस्थान के मूल निवासी एवं अन्य प्रदेश/काडर में पदस्थ केन्द्रीय पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारीगण भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें