iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
Follow us on

निगम चुनाव:1 मौजूद, 2 कैबिनेट मंत्री और 3 विधायकों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव प्रचार का आज आखिरी दिन; वोटिंग 1 को

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जयपुर। नगर निगम ग्रेटर चुनाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार आज थम जाएगा। यहां एक नवंबर को वोटिंग होगी।
  • बीजेपी का गढ़ रहा है नगर निगम ग्रेटर का क्षेत्र

जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर के 150 वार्डों के लिए वोटिंग एक नवंबर को होनी है, जिसके लिए चुनाव प्रचार आज शाम 5 बजे थम जाएगा। इन चुनावों में सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री लालचंद कटारिया के साथ भाजपा की पूर्ववर्ती सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रहे कालीचरण सराफ और राजपाल सिंह शेखावत की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है।

इतना ही नहीं इससे पहले जयपुर के मेयर रहे और वर्तमान में विधायक अशोक लाहोटी, विधायक गंगादेवी, पूर्व उपराष्ट्रपति व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री रहे स्व. भैरोसिंह शेखावत के दामाद व विद्याधर नगर क्षेत्र से लगातार दो बार विधायक बने नरपत सिंह राजवी के लिए यह अहम चुनाव है।

बागियों की बात करें तो यहां कांग्रेस के लिए वार्ड 4 से मणिराज सिंह, वार्ड 6 से महेन्द्र ओझा, वार्ड 10 से देवेन्द्र निठारवाल, वार्ड 19 से मनोज अमन, वार्ड 37 से राकेश लाटा सहित आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा प्रत्याशी हैं, जो कांग्रेस का गणित बिगाड़ सकते हैं। वहीं भाजपा के लिए वार्ड 16 में मीना मूर्तिकार, वार्ड 18 में राजेन्द्र, वार्ड में 124 आशा शर्मा, वार्ड में 125 कांता शर्मा, वार्ड 126 में धर्मा चौधरी, वार्ड 149 में स्वाति परनामी, वार्ड 51 में रेणुका कंवर, वार्ड 150 में संजीव शर्मा, वार्ड 4 में मीनाक्षी सैनी, वार्ड 13 में रणजीत राजावत, वार्ड 16 में विजय लक्ष्मी ग्रोवर, वार्ड 53 में गजेन्द्र सिंह, वार्ड 14 में विनोद महला मुश्कीलें बढा सकते हैं।

बीजेपी का गढ़ रहा है नगर निगम ग्रेटर का क्षेत्र
नगर निगम ग्रेटर क्षेत्र क्षेत्र की बात करें तो यह 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्र सांगानेर, बगरू, मालवीय नगर, झोटवाडा और विद्याधर नगर से मिलकर बना है। इनमें से तीन में सांगानेर, मालवीय नगर और विद्याधर नगर में बीजेपी के विधायक हैं, जबकि दो में कांग्रेस पार्टी के।

50 में 39 वार्डों में दर्ज की थी बीजेपी ने जीत
जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर का क्षेत्र लम्बे समय से बीजेपी का गढ रहा है, ऐसे में बीजेपी के लिए अपनी इस साख को बनाए रखना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। जब जयपुर में एक ही नगर निगम था तब साल 2014 में यहां हुए आखिरी नगर निगम चुनावों में इन पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 50 वार्ड थे, जिनमें से भाजपा 39 वार्डों में जीत दर्ज की थी जबकि कांग्रेस को केवल 8 वार्डों में जीत मिली थी।

जयपुर के पूर्व राजघराने की सदस्य भी उतरी मैदान में
इस बार नगर निगम के चुनाव में जयपुर के पूर्व राजघराने की सदस्य दीया कुमारी भी चुनाव प्रचार में उतरी हैं। दीया कुमारी राजसमंद लोकसभा क्षेत्र से सांसद हैं और राजस्थान में बीजेपी के लोकप्रिय चेहरों में से एक है। वे आज जयपुर के मालवीय नगर क्षेत्र में भाजपा के विभिन्न प्रत्याशियों के लिए जनसंपर्क रैलियां करेंगीं।

इससे पहले उन्होंने गुरुवार को भी जयपुर ग्रेटर के सांगानेर क्षेत्र में विभिन्न जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया। इधर कांग्रेस ने भी अपने दिग्गज नेताओं को मैदान में उतारा है। नगर निगम हैरिटेज में चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद उन क्षेत्र के विधायकों व अन्य नेताओं ने तो रात से ही ग्रेटर में चुनाव प्रचार की कमान संभाल ली। कांग्रेस के मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी ने कल देर रात ग्रेटर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर जनसभाएं की।

